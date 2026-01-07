Nimrat Kaur Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Prays For ‘Peace’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 18:29 IST

Performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, the Bhasma aarti is one of the most revered rituals at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar.

Nimrat Kaur was overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm she saw fellow devotees display at the temple.(Photo Credit: Youtube)

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur kicked off her new year with a visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. She attended a morning puja and appeared emotional during the aarti.

Kaur was overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm she saw fellow devotees display at the temple. Speaking to the media, the Lunchbox actress detailed her once-in-a-lifetime experience at the venue.

Nimrat Kaur visits Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

Nimrat Kaur attended the Bhasma aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. “This is my first time here. I had been longing to come here for a while now. I could not have a better start to my year,” Kaur told ANI.

According to the Puranas, Prajapita Brahma established the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, the Bhasma aarti is one of the most revered Mahakaleshwar rituals.

“I attended the aarti for the first time. I am unable to express in words the energy I feel here. I hope everyone has a good new year,” Kaur said. “I pray for prosperity and peace,” she added.

Bhasma aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple

Temple customs state that a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred concoction of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey, follows the opening of Baba

Mahakal’s doors early in the morning.

Before the distinctive Bhasma aarti and dhoop-deep aarti, which are accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonant sound of conch shells, the god is decked with cannabis and sandalwood. Devottes believe attending the Bhasma aarti will grant blessings and fulfil wishes.

Last year, Nimrat Kaur went to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj for another spiritual experience. With colourful photos from the ceremonies and the scenic drive, the Sky Force actress shared a preview of her special experience on Instagram.

On the professional front, Nimrat starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man 3. Manoj Bajpayee portrayed Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class guy living a double life as an intelligence officer with the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency, in Raj and DK’s series.

First Published: January 07, 2026, 18:20 IST

News movies bollywood Nimrat Kaur Attends Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Prays For ‘Peace’