Nimrat Kaur Opens Up On Bullying In Bollywood, Says ‘No Work Environment Is Immune To This’

Nimrat Kaur is receiving praises for the success of her mystery drama, School of Lies, in which she plays the role of school counsellor Nandita Mehra. The plot deals with themes of bullying and its impact on mental health. Elaborating on the subject, in a recent interview, the actress explained that bullying is not only limited to schools. She argued that it exists everywhere and we tend to ignore it. “You can get bullied by your loved ones, friends or neighbours”, she said in a conversation with the Hindustan Times.

Talking about bullying in Bollywood, the Airlift actress revealed that she has not faced any such thing in the film industry. However, she clarified that it does exist, and even work environments are affected by it, “I haven’t been bullied in the film business. But I would like to say that bullying exists in the world and no work environment is immune to this,” she added.

Nimrat shared that the core problem of bullying is not the bully but the process of the tormented becoming the tormentor that people fail to identify and rectify. She explained that it is necessary to understand that we invite energies based on the environment in which we grow up, and that’s why she feels deeply about mental health.

During the interaction, Nimrat also mentioned that she was sceptical about doing the show because of the seriousness of the topic. She shared, “It just made me feel so uncomfortable and made me fear that will I be able to do it and look convincing”.

But she confessed that she enjoyed working on the series. Nimrat found the environment inspiring and praised the director Avinash Arun for his easygoing and calm approach to understanding an actor’s mind.

School of Lies is a thriller and mystery drama web series directed by Avinash Arun. Its first season comprises a total of eight episodes and premiered this June on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Nimral, it also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Vir Pachisia, Varin Roopani, and Aryan Singh Ahlawat in key roles.