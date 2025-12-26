Nirvan Khan And Arhaan Khan’s Casual Day Out In Mumbai Has Fans Hooked | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 17:13 IST

Arhaan Khan used to host a podcast Dumb Biryani.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nirvan Khan, son of actor-director Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, has a tight relationship with his cousin, Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. The duo is frequently seen together at family gatherings and public outings, emphasising their close family bond. The brothers were spotted near a building parking lot in Mumbai.

As they spotted the paparazzi clicking them from a distance, the brothers walked towards them and posed together. They were seen in casual looks for the evening. Arhaan went for a checkered shirt while Nirvan was seen in a black tee.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in 2002. While they later separated, they are now amiable co-parents and have supported their kid jointly. Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, on the other hand, welcomed Nirvaan in the year 2000. They are now divorced, having separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, yet they remain good co-parents.

Arhaan Khan Spends Quality Time With His Siblings

Some time back, Arhaan shared a photo dump of how his life had been lately. According to the post, Arhaan has spent his days with family and friends, as well as working on his own projects.

One shot showed Arhaan Khan working on his laptop, while another depicted a tender moment between him and his cat. Arhaan and his mother were seen doing yoga in one of the carousel photos. His cousins Nirvaan Khan, Ayaan Agnihotri and Alizeh Agnihotri also appeared in the photo dump.

On the work front, Arhaan hosts his own podcast show, Dumb Biryani. Dumb Biryani stars Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma as the hosts. The podcast series, which can be found on their YouTube page, has the trio discussing their life stories and engaging in talks about a variety of life topics.

Previously, celebrities including Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Orry and Neeraj Goyat appeared on the podcast show. Aside from the podcast, Arhaan Khan was a co-partner with his mother, Malaika Arora, who recently opened her new restaurant, Scarlett House in Mumbai. The mother-son duo is frequently seen outside the restaurant, enjoying time with their friends and loved ones.

First Published: December 26, 2025, 17:10 IST