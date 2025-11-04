Nishi Saxena On Smriti Irani’s Comment On Anupama: ‘Today’s Actors Working Equally Hard’ | Exclusive | Television News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 18:45 IST

Nishi Saxena used to play the role of Dimpy in Anupama.

Ever since Smriti Irani returned to television as Tulsi, her show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has been facing comparisons with Rupali Ganguly’s starrer Anupama. Just a few days back, the actress-turned-politician grabbed attention when she reacted to comparisons and made a strong statement saying Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s legacy can never be overthrown. Now, Anupama actress Nishi Saxena has reacted to Irani’s statement.

Nishi Saxena, best known for her portrayal of Dimpy in the popular television show Anupamaa, recently addressed remarks made by Smriti Irani and said, “I have immense respect for Smriti ma’am and for what her generation of actors created. But every era brings something new. Today’s actors are working equally hard to connect with audiences in their own way. It’s not about comparison — it’s about evolution. Every story and every actor has their own space and time.”

What Did Smriti Irani Say?

Just a few days back, Smriti Irani was asked how she feels about being constantly compared to Anupama and its lead star Rupali Ganguly when she told India Today, “I don’t (look at them as competition). So when somebody gets to number 30 in terms of TRPs, then you can be our competition, right? We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition.”

Reminding everyone of her show’s enduring impact, Irani said that Kyunki continues to hold a benchmark in the entertainment industry, “If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years — if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere. Do you measure up on all these standards? Then compete. You can’t have somebody who’s just started something and say, ‘Compete with Smriti Irani.’”

Smriti also pointed out how rare it is for a daily soap to make a successful comeback after 25 years and still evoke nostalgia and love among viewers, “The competition or even referring to such a competition is unfair, because you’ll never get to 30. And you’ll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we’ve had competitive mediums, and yet managed to come back after 25 years — that’s remarkable.”

