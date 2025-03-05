Nita Ambani Brings ‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ To NMACC, Calls It ‘Bigger And Better Than Ever’

Last Updated: March 05, 2025, 22:49 IST

Nita Ambani brings The Phantom of the Opera to NMACC, calling it the “best of the world in India” ahead of its New York debut at Lincoln Centre.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, celebrated the grand opening of The Phantom of the Opera at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dressed elegantly in a brown saree, she welcomed guests to the spectacular theatrical event, marking another milestone for the cultural hub.

Speaking on the red carpet, Nita Ambani expressed her excitement, stating, “Welcome to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. We have completed two incredible years here. I had made a promise when we inaugurated NMACC that we would get the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India. Today, we have the most iconic The Phantom of the Opera right here in India at our own cultural centre. It cannot get bigger and better than this. In September this year, we are taking the NMACC Cultural Weekend to New York at the Lincoln Center.”

The arrival of The Phantom of the Opera in India marks a historic moment for theatre enthusiasts. Based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra, the legendary musical tells the haunting story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House, holding its inhabitants in fear. When he falls for a young soprano, Christine Daaé, his obsession with her talent leads to a dramatic tale of love, jealousy, and madness.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. Since its premiere at London’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in 1986 and its Broadway debut at the Majestic Theatre in 1988, the production has captivated over 160 million people in 195 cities across 21 languages. With over 70 major theatre awards to its name, it became Broadway’s longest-running show in 2006, surpassing CATS with its 7,486th performance.

The musical’s breathtaking score features classics like “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the unforgettable title song.