‘No Amount Of Fame Is Worth Trading Your Peace…’, She Won National Awards But Quit Bollywood At 18

The actress is Zaira Wasim. She made her debut in 2016 in the film Dangal. She portrayed the role of Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic that depicted the Phogat sisters. The film not only became a Bollywood blockbuster but also broke all international box office records. (Image: IMDb)

Aamir Khan starrer made her a popular face of the Bollywood. In the next year, 2017, another film titled, Secret Superstar, Zaira’s acting prowess raised expectation with many suggesting she was a future super-star in the making. (Image: IMDb)

In Secret Superstar, Zaira dominated the screens even though Aamir Khan was also a key figure in the story. The child artist was nominated for numerous awards following the success with Dangal and Secret Superstar. (Image: Instagram)

Zaira Wasim’s third film, The Sky Is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, had just completed its shooting process in June 2019, and the child actress was also seen in wrap up party. However, after a few days, the actress announced that she was leaving the acting world at the age of 18. (Image: IMDb)

Zaira had even won the National Child Awards, when she announced her retirement from films at the top of her career. (Image: Instagram)

In 2019, she posted on Instagram, “This field indeed brought a lot of love, support and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of ‘imaan’. While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my ‘imaan’, my relationship with my religion was threatened.” (Image: IMDb)

She continued, “This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your ‘imaan’ for.” (Image: Instagram)