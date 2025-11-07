‘No Respect For Passenger’s Time’: Elvish Yadav Rants At IndiGo Airlines After 2.5-Hour Flight Delay | Television News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 15:02 IST

Elvish Yadav slams IndiGo Airlines after 2.5-hour Mumbai-Delhi flight delay, calling it “poor management” and “a lack of respect for passengers’ time.”

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav expressed strong displeasure with IndiGo Airlines after facing a significant delay on his Mumbai-to-Delhi flight. The social media star took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the airline for what he described as “poor management” and “a lack of respect for passengers’ time.”

Elvish Yadav’s IndiGo Rant

Elvish revealed that his flight, IndiGo 6E0615, originally scheduled to depart at 1 PM, had been repeatedly delayed — first to 3:35 PM and then further. Sharing his frustration online, he wrote, “Frustrating experience with Indigo Airlines! Flight 6E0615 was supposed to depart at 1 pm, but now it’s delayed again and departing at 3:35 pm! If you’re in a hurry, you’re out of luck! Such poor management and lack of respect for passengers’ time! #IndigoAirlines.”

“Frustrating experience with Indigo Airlines! Flight 6E0615 was supposed to depart at 1 pm, but now it’s delayed again and departing at 3:35 pm! 😡 If you’re in a hurry, you’re out of luck! Such poor management and lack of respect for passengers’ time! #IndigoAirlines @IndiGo6E— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 7, 2025

His post quickly gained traction, with several passengers echoing similar grievances about delays and lack of communication from the airline.

Passengers Allege Waiting Over 3 Hours Inside Aircraft

Earlier today, another group of passengers reported a similar experience on a separate IndiGo flight. A passenger on flight 6E 6133 from Mumbai (T2) to Rajkot shared that travelers were made to sit inside the aircraft for over three hours due to a delayed pilot.

According to the passenger, IndiGo initially sent an alert at 7 AM citing “operational issues,” rescheduling the departure to 7:55 AM. The timing was then pushed to 8:40 AM, and even after passengers boarded, the aircraft remained grounded for over an hour. At 9:15 AM, a fresh message announced yet another delay — this time to 10:30 AM — allegedly because the captain had arrived late.

The incident left several travelers angry and exhausted, with many taking to social media to criticize the airline’s handling of the situation and its lack of transparency.

Elvish Yadav’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Elvish Yadav continues to expand his entertainment footprint. After winning Laughter Chefs alongside Karan Kundrra, the influencer-turned-actor is set to return for the show’s third season.

This season will feature celebrity duos including Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair, Elvish and Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, and Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh.

As Elvish gears up for his television return, his viral post has once again sparked debate online about the growing frustration among Indian air travelers — and the accountability of airlines in handling delays.

