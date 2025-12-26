Nobody 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Bob Odenkirk, Sharon Stone’s Film | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 12:26 IST

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2.

The next chapter of the adrenaline-rushing Nobody franchise – Nobody 2 arrived on Indian screens in August 2025. In the thrilling sequel to Nobody (2021), Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell returns, and this time he tries to reconnect with his family on a vacation, only to be dragged into a deadly clash with a corrupt theme-park operator. Now, months after its theatrical run, the film is finally available on OTT.

Nobody 2 is officially out on JioHotstar. Building on the sleeper hit status of Nobody (2021), Nobody 2 delivered an even more explosive instalment of action and dark humour. Bob Odenkirk reprised his role as Hutch Mansell, the unassuming suburban dad whose hidden life as a lethal assassin resurfaces when danger unexpectedly strikes again.

Returning cast members include Connie Nielsen (Becca), RZA, and Christopher Lloyd. New additions brought even more intrigue: Sharon Stone stars as the menacing crime boss Lendina, whose unpredictable performance has already become a focal point of buzz. Colin Hanks, John Ortiz, and Michael Ironside also joined the ensemble. The film is directed by Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, who is also new to the franchise. Nobody 2 is Tjahjanto’s first English-language film and his first studio film.

Plot of Nobody 2

The second instalment returns to the life of Hutch. Work-weary and distant from wife Becca, Hutch plans to take his family on a well-deserved holiday. Plummerville is the destination, a town full of memories from childhood for Hutch and his brother Harry.

The action thickens when a confrontation with neighbourhood bullies gets out of hand. The family soon encounter a crooked theme park owner, played by John Ortiz, and his shady sheriff accomplice, played by Colin Hanks. Things get more heated as Hutch confronts a cold-blooded crime boss, played by Sharon Stone.

The synopsis reads: “But when a routine encounter with some town bullies drags the family into the sights of a crooked theme-park owner (John Ortiz) and his crooked sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch becomes the target of the craziest, bloodiest crime boss he (or anyone) has ever met (Sharon Stone).”

