Northeast Is Having Its Cinematic Moment, But Is The Rest Of India Still Missing The Story? | Movies News

The Northeast, with its lush landscapes and rich culture, is fast becoming a favourite setting for Indian web series, drawing creators to its striking visuals and layered stories

The Family Man Season 3 places Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in Nagaland and Assam, where the threat moves to India’s northeastern borders against the backdrop of rising tensions with China (Image: The Family Man-Season 3)

For years, India’s Northeast existed in the cinematic imagination as a mysterious ex, glimpsed briefly in montages of misty hills, a random tribal dance, or a rebel lurking in bamboo groves. Then The Family Man Season 3 dropped, and suddenly everyone’s WhatsApp status was: “Bro, have you been to Nagaland? It is so pretty!”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari parachutes into Kohima like a dad-bod Rambo, balancing marital woes with espionage thrills. Locals speak real Naga languages instead of the usual “Hindi with extra reverb.” Rebels are philosophers, not caricatures, and Manipuri-Tamil traders smuggle everything except clichés. The Northeast isn’t merely a backdrop anymore, it’s finally the main character. And India’s reaction? Half of the country went, “Wait, that’s is in OUR country?!” The other half immediately Googled “Hornbill Festival tickets.”

Much like what you read in your school, the northeastern states of India are called the “Seven Sisters” because there are seven contiguous states- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura which are geographically, politically and economically interdependent, much like siblings in a family with Sikkim also part of the north eastern states only separated by the Siliguri Corridor and is sometimes referred to as the ‘brother’ state.

Why the Northeast Was Overlooked In Storytelling?

For decades, mainstream cinema treated the region as an aesthetic accessory. Rolling hills, exotic dances, and scenic waterfalls were enough; narrative nuance was optional. The Northeast’s complex history, ethnic diversity, and modernity were rarely considered.

The mainland audience largely remained unaware. Ask the average Indian uncle where Manipur is, and he might point vaguely “towards Nepal”. Mention Northeast cuisine, and the default goes to chowmein or momos jokes. This disconnect allowed filmmakers to reduce the region to green-screen scenery while continuing to mine North Indian, Bollywood-friendly stories elsewhere.

But things are changing. The Northeast of India, with its lush landscapes and rich cultural tapestry, is becoming a hotspot for storytelling in Indian web series. From espionage thrillers to gritty crime dramas, creators are increasingly turning to the region’s stunning visuals and complex narratives for inspiration.

The Northeast’s Big Break on Screen

In the last few years, filmmakers have started turning to the Northeast not as a backdrop, but as a living, breathing part of the story. You see that shift clearly in the new slate of mainstream series. The Family Man Season 3 places Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in Nagaland and Assam, where the threat moves to India’s northeastern borders against the backdrop of rising tensions with China. The storytelling leans into the region’s political complexity insurgent factions, local dialects, bamboo-thick terrain while letting Kohima’s misty ridgelines reshape the visual grammar of the show.

Netflix follows the cue with Delhi Crime Season 3, sending Shefali Shah’s Vartika Chaturvedi into Meghalaya to investigate a trafficking network stretching across the Garo Hills. The contrast is striking: Delhi’s noise on one end, rain-drenched valleys on the other. Khasi actors anchor the narrative in real textures, and the early teaser hints at chases framed by monsoon shadows and snippets of indigenous folklore.

Amazon’s Paatal Lok Season 2 pushes the idea further. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary ends up in Assam’s tea estates and Manipur’s valleys while tracking a national conspiracy. Filmed partly in Guwahati, the season brings in Assamese conversations, local histories, and that uneasy feeling of standing at the edge of a story that mainland India rarely hears in full.

The experimentation isn’t limited to thrillers. A new short-format spin-off of Axone expands the world of the 2019 film, using humour to explore urban racism, cultural pride, and the everyday negotiations of Naga youth living in Delhi. With Northeast creators behind the camera and familiar regional influencers popping up on screen, the show turns food, identity, and friendship into its own form of commentary.

Even rom-coms are joining the shift. Four More Shots Please! Season 4 heads to Arunachal Pradesh, sending its quartet on a chaotic girls’ trip through tribal festivals, Ziro Valley’s wellness trails, and brushes with local activism. Apatani artists appear as themselves, giving the storyline a grounded, lived-in tone that’s worlds away from the show’s earlier metropolitan palette.

Why Is There A Mainstream Disconnection?

With The Family Man Season 3, for the first time, viewers saw the Northeast on screen as complex, lived-in, and utterly cinematic. Its landscapes weren’t just pretty — they carried historical, cultural, and emotional weight. This attention has consequences. Instagram reels are flooded with Dzükou Valley, Ziro Festival, and Khasi hills. TikTok clips of Srikant navigating Kohima, locals dancing, and tea estate chases went viral.

Yet the mainland’s understanding lags behind. While creators finally tune in, the average viewer still laughs at the notion of “exotic food” or misplaces cities on the map. The disconnect produces both comedy and curiosity: mainland audiences are bewildered yet intrigued. It’s as if Bollywood is noticing a long-neglected crush, decades late to the party.

Season 3 allows this gap to be self-aware. Directors let locals subtly roast mainland assumptions on screen. Srikant’s wide-eyed reactions, paired with native dialogues and mispronunciations by outsiders, are gentle reminders: representation matters, and authenticity is both educational and entertaining.

Directors Love Affair With Nostalgia and Culture

Much like Stranger Things’ reintroduction of 1980s culture to a younger audience, these Northeast-focused narratives mine memory, identity, and cultural pride. Baramulla, for example, revisits Kashmir’s historical and socio-political landscape, showing how ordinary lives are shaped by geopolitics. Kantara explores rural rituals and ancestral ties in Karnataka, while Tumbaad evokes rural folklore and myth, all examples of nostalgia reimagined through cinematic craft.

Similarly, the Northeast’s landscapes and stories resonate with a collective memory: misty hills, bamboo bridges, tea estates, tribal festivities. These are tactile, immersive details that younger viewers may never experience firsthand, yet through cinema, they feel immediate, emotional, and historically grounded. This is storytelling that teaches geography, culture, and empathy, while also entertaining.

