Not Amrita Rao, But This Salman Khan’s Co-Star Was The First Choice For Main Hoon Na

Films frequently undergo last-minute cast changes, which can happen just before or even during production for various reasons such as creative differences, scheduling conflicts, health issues, or off-screen controversies.

Among them was director Farah Khan’s debut directorial project, Main Hoon Na. Did you know that Amrita Rao wasn’t the first choice to play Sanjana Bakshi in the film?

Yes! Before Amrita, the role was offered to Ayesha Takia, who was initially finalised for the role but backed off just two weeks before the film was to begin shooting.

In her recent vlog, Farah visited Amrita Rao’s house, wherein she made the big revelation and said that Ayesha opted out of the film for Imtiaz Ali’s project.

She said, “Two weeks before the shoot, the heroine was not there, and the shoot was confirmed. We had initially finalised Ayesha Takia, but she went to work on Imtiaz Ali’s film and stayed on set for two months despite saying it was a 60-day shoot.”

Recalling how Amrita came on board, Farah said, “Gauri Khan suggested checking out this girl (Amrita), who looked absolutely unlike my character. Because she was wearing a kurta. I gave her an important scene where she cries, and Amrita ka hai ki agar usko camera pe dekho toh she is fire, but normal dekho toh she is okay. This is the same quality that Sridevi had.”

Amrita was finalised for the role and played Sanjana Bakshi, the love interest of Zayed Khan’s character, Lucky.

Besides them, the film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty in the leads, and it turned out to be a big hit.

On the other hand, Ayesha left Main Hoon Na for Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Naa Tha, which marked Abhay Deol’s debut. But it underperformed at the box office.

Main Hoon Na is still loved for its blend of action, romance, and comedy, its entertaining ‘masala’ genre, and its nostalgic portrayal of college life.

It follows the story of an army major who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter and reunite with his estranged half-brother.