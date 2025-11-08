শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কুতুবদিয়ার ধূরুংবাজারে তুচ্ছ ঘটনায় রণক্ষেত্র: ৯ জন গুরুতর আহত Not Amrita Rao, But This Salman Khan’s Co-Star Was The First Choice For Main Hoon Na Canadian company ends sponsorship deal with Israel PT cycling team | More sports News Top Actress Left India After Marriage, No Films For 7 Years, Now Making A Grand Comeback নেতানিয়াহুর বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি তুরস্কের ‘Hated playing you’: PV Sindhu pens emotional note for retiring Tai Tzu-ying | Badminton News From fielding drills to future-telling! Ex-India coach’s wild World Cup prediction turns reality | Cricket News Divyanka Tripathi Calls Vivek Dahiya ‘My Love’, Drops Cutest Birthday Wish | Watch | Television News Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Turn Heads In Coordinated Looks At Stranger Things 5 After-Party | Hollywood News Lionel Messi on verge of rare career low! How can the Argentine icon avoid it? | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Not Amrita Rao, But This Salman Khan’s Co-Star Was The First Choice For Main Hoon Na

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Not Amrita Rao, But This Salman Khan’s Co-Star Was The First Choice For Main Hoon Na




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কুতুবদিয়ার ধূরুংবাজারে তুচ্ছ ঘটনায় রণক্ষেত্র: ৯ জন গুরুতর আহত

কুতুবদিয়ার ধূরুংবাজারে তুচ্ছ ঘটনায় রণক্ষেত্র: ৯ জন গুরুতর আহত

Top Actress Left India After Marriage, No Films For 7 Years, Now Making A Grand Comeback

Top Actress Left India After Marriage, No Films For 7 Years, Now Making A Grand Comeback

নেতানিয়াহুর বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি তুরস্কের

নেতানিয়াহুর বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি তুরস্কের

Divyanka Tripathi Calls Vivek Dahiya ‘My Love’, Drops Cutest Birthday Wish | Watch | Television News

Divyanka Tripathi Calls Vivek Dahiya ‘My Love’, Drops Cutest Birthday Wish | Watch | Television News

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Turn Heads In Coordinated Looks At Stranger Things 5 After-Party | Hollywood News

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Turn Heads In Coordinated Looks At Stranger Things 5 After-Party | Hollywood News

সিরিয়ায় ১১ মাসে অপহৃত বা নিখোঁজ প্রায় ১০০: জাতিসংঘ

সিরিয়ায় ১১ মাসে অপহৃত বা নিখোঁজ প্রায় ১০০: জাতিসংঘ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST