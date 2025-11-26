Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini’s Mom Wanted Her To Marry This Actor; Here’s What Happened Next | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 12:29 IST

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s eternal bond was one of the most talked-about love stories in the industry. The couple broke many stereotypes, allegedly converted to a different religion, lived separately, but never stopped loving one another. Despite being previously married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four kids – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta – the actor tied the knot with Bollywood’s Dream Girl.

But do you know, Hema Malini’s mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, never wanted her to marry Dharmendra? Instead, she had two eligible grooms in her mind. The legendary actress was initially deeply in love with Sanjeev Kumar. They were even on the verge of getting married and settling down. However, things took an opposite turn, and their relationship ended abruptly. As per reports, due to differing opinions, with Kumar’s family asking Hema to give up her career, she decided to call off their wedding.

When Hema Malini And Dharmendra Began Dating

Following this, Hema grew closer to Dharmendra. After working together in films like Sharafat, Tum Haseen Main Jawan, Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Patthar Aur Payal, Pratigya, Sholay, and many others, they had already made their spot as the “hit jodi” of Bollywood.

As per rumour mills, Dharmendra’s love for Hema was undeniable on the set of Sholay. However, Hema’s parents were completely opposed to her marriage to an already-married man. According to the actress’s biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, they had even arranged her marriage with another leading star, Jeetendra, in an attempt to steer her away from Dharmendra.

When Dharmendra Gate-Crashed Hema Malini’s Wedding With Jeetendra

After reports of their wedding reached Dharmendra, he crashed the wedding venue in Madras in 1974 alongside Shobha Sippy, Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend, now-wife. Upon seeing Dharmendra at their doorstep, Hema’s father, VS Ramanujam Chakravarthy, yelled at him, saying, “Why don’t you get out of my daughter’s life? You are a married man, you can’t marry my daughter,” quoted the Indian Express.

Dharmendra then begged Hema, mentioning that her marriage to Jeetendra would be one big “mistake” of her life. The actress then called off the wedding, requesting time from both her and Jeetendra’s families. Despite this, Dharmendra reportedly became insecure about their relationship, imposing restrictions on her and even resorting to alcohol to cope with his paranoia, as per Malini’s biography.

Eventually, Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot on May 2, 1980, in a traditional ceremony. They were blessed with two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

When Jeetendra Revealed He Wasn’t In Love With Hema Malini

Jeetendra, who worked with Hema in films such as Khushboo, Waaris, Jai Kaali, Dulhan, and Gehri Chaal, once revealed his genuine feelings for the actress before their families fixed their wedding. “I don’t want to marry Hema [Malini]. I am not in love with her. She is not in love with me. But my family wants it, so I might as well. And she is such a good girl,” The Times of India quoted him as saying.

In another interview, Hema was asked about her cordial relationship with Jeetendra. To this, she responded, “It happens in life. Never keep anything in your heart. You have to just forgive and forget. Aage badhte jaana hai na life mein…(You need to move on in life),” quoted Lehren Retro.

When Reports Claimed Hema Malini’s Mom Wanted Her To Marry Girish Karnad

Besides Jeetendra, the 250th issue of Mayapuri also reported that Jaya preferred actor, director, and playwright Girish Karnad as a potential son-in-law. She reportedly admired his mannerisms and to bring him closer to Hema, produced the film Ratnadeep. However, this didn’t happen.

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89, leaving a huge void in the lives of his loved ones. Days before his demise, Hema told the media that no one could be like him, reported The Indian Express.