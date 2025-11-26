বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini’s Mom Wanted Her To Marry This Actor; Here’s What Happened Next | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Hema Malini’s father had yelled at Dharmendra after he gate-crashed her wedding with another leading star of that era.

Hema Malini’s parents strongly disapproved of her marriage to Dharmendra.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s eternal bond was one of the most talked-about love stories in the industry. The couple broke many stereotypes, allegedly converted to a different religion, lived separately, but never stopped loving one another. Despite being previously married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four kids – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta – the actor tied the knot with Bollywood’s Dream Girl.

But do you know, Hema Malini’s mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, never wanted her to marry Dharmendra? Instead, she had two eligible grooms in her mind. The legendary actress was initially deeply in love with Sanjeev Kumar. They were even on the verge of getting married and settling down. However, things took an opposite turn, and their relationship ended abruptly. As per reports, due to differing opinions, with Kumar’s family asking Hema to give up her career, she decided to call off their wedding.

First Published:

November 26, 2025, 12:29 IST

