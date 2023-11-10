Not Just God & Goddess, Rama And Sita Are Cultural Heritage of India, Says Javed Akhtar

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said Lord Ram and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses and called them the “cultural heritage of India”.

Speaking at the Deepotsav program organized by MNS President Raj Thackeray, Akhtar said Ramayana is India’s cultural heritage and he is proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita.

“Rama and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses. So it is the cultural heritage of India. Although I am an atheist, I consider Rama and Sita to be the wealth of this country. That’s why I came here. Ramayana is our cultural heritage. It is the subject of your interest. I am proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita, when we talk about Maryada Purushottam, it is Rama and Sita that come to mind. So, say Jai Siyaram from today,” he said.

During his speech, the lyricist also asked people to chant “Jai Siya Ram” slogans.

Recalling his childhood days in Lucknow, he said people used to greet each other with “Jai Siya Ram”.

“I am from Lucknow. As a child, I used to see people who were rich. They used to say good morning. But a common man passing by on the road used to say, Jai Siya Ram. Therefore, it is a sin to think of Sita and Rama separately. The word Siya Ram is a symbol of love and unity. Siya and Ram were done by only one. His name was Ravana. So the one who does differently will be Ravana. So you chant Jai Siya Ram three times with me. Say Jai Siya Ram from today,” he said.

Akhtar’s comments come as Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 next year.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said PM Modi will perform Prana Pratishtha of Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22, 2024.