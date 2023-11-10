শুক্রবার , ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Not Just God & Goddess, Rama And Sita Are Cultural Heritage of India, Says Javed Akhtar

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৫:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
javed akhtar 2023 11 ffe99df811af8bb16bb32dcc1d212e06


Curated By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: November 09, 2023, 23:23 IST

During his speech, the lyricist also asked people to chant Jai Siya Ram slogans.  (Photo: News18)

During his speech, the lyricist also asked people to chant Jai Siya Ram slogans. 
(Photo: News18)

Akhtar said Ramayana is India’s cultural heritage and he is proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said Lord Ram and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses and called them the “cultural heritage of India”.

Speaking at the Deepotsav program organized by MNS President Raj Thackeray, Akhtar said Ramayana is India’s cultural heritage and he is proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita.

“Rama and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses. So it is the cultural heritage of India. Although I am an atheist, I consider Rama and Sita to be the wealth of this country. That’s why I came here. Ramayana is our cultural heritage. It is the subject of your interest. I am proud to have been born in the land of Rama and Sita, when we talk about Maryada Purushottam, it is Rama and Sita that come to mind. So, say Jai Siyaram from today,” he said.

During his speech, the lyricist also asked people to chant “Jai Siya Ram” slogans.

Recalling his childhood days in Lucknow, he said people used to greet each other with “Jai Siya Ram”.

“I am from Lucknow. As a child, I used to see people who were rich. They used to say good morning. But a common man passing by on the road used to say, Jai Siya Ram. Therefore, it is a sin to think of Sita and Rama separately. The word Siya Ram is a symbol of love and unity. Siya and Ram were done by only one. His name was Ravana. So the one who does differently will be Ravana. So you chant Jai Siya Ram three times with me. Say Jai Siya Ram from today,” he said.

Akhtar’s comments come as Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 next year.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said PM Modi will perform Prana Pratishtha of Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22, 2024.

Saurabh Verma

Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves Read More



Source link

