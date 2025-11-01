Not Neelam Giri Or Kunickaa Sadanand, But This Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Faced Eviction On Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked with back-to-back twists, turns and emotional rollercoasters inside the house.

Fans barely recovered from last week’s surprise double eviction, and now, yet another shocking development has sent waves of curiosity through the Bigg Boss fandom.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama bid farewell to the show in a dramatic double eviction. Their exit left the house emotional.

And now, as per the latest reports, Captain Pranit More has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show but there is a twist.

According to Bigg Boss Tak’s post on X, Pranit has been shown the exit door. The post read, “BREAKING! Pranit More has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 19 house.”

The post added that Pranit has been moved to the Secret Room and might return after his health improves but sources suggested otherwise.

According to the sources, Pranit’s health had deteriorated during the week, prompting the makers to consider his eviction. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

While the idea of keeping him in the secret room was initially considered, his condition made it difficult for him to continue in the game.

As a result, Pranit had to leave the Bigg Boss house completely, making his exit both unexpected and heartbreaking for his supporters.

The official confirmation of his eviction is expected to come during Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will likely share what really happened.

Meanwhile, this week’s nominations raised the tension inside the house. Except for Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari, all contestants were nominated to be evicted.