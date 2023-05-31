বুধবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Not Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan Went To Watch This Iconic Cricketer At CSK vs GT With Vicky Kaushal

sara ali khan vicky kaushal


Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were at the CSK vs GT IPL Finals.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal spoke about attending the CSK vs GT IPL Finals during the Lucknow promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara Ali Khan is long rumoured to be dating Shubman Gill. While the actress and the cricketer have stayed clear from comemnting on the rumours, fans wondered if Sara was supporting Shubman and Gujarat Titans at the IPL Final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). For the unversed, Sara was in the Narendra Modi stadium with Vicky Kaushal to promote their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

While Sara and Vicky opted for neutral coloured outfits, not giving away who they are supporting, many fans believed they were cheering for GT. However, they were also seen celebrating CSK’s win, leaving the internet confused. Finally breaking their silence on the confusion, Vicky and Sara confessed that they are originally Mumbai Indians supporters and they were at the finals cheering for MS Dhoni.

“Hum waise MI supporters hai. Hum toh mazze lene gaye the. Toh jisne chauka maar liya, jiski wicket chali gayi thaali maar lete the. Hum dil se waise MS Dhoni fans hai (We are Mumbai Indians supports. We just went to enjoy the match. We were celebrating regardless of who was hitting fours or who was getting out. From heart, we are MS Dhoni fans),” Vicky said at the press conference in Lucknow, speaking on behalf of himself and Sara Ali Khan.

He confessed that they were heartbroken to see Dhoni getting out at a golden duck. “Dil bait gaya tha kahin na kahin hum Dhoni ko dekhne gaye the,” he said. “Chalo, wo out ho gaye, unki team bus jeet jaye,” Sara added. Vicky also noted that there were also rumours that it could be MS Dhoni’s last match so they thought to themselves that even though MI didn’t reach the finals, they could at least see Dhoni lift the cup.

When pointed out that they were celebrating after wickets fell during CSK’s batting, Vicky said that they were celebrating that Dhoni will come soon.

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 title. Following the win, Vicky shared a video of him and Sara celebrating CSK’s win with the fans in the stadium.

On the work front, Sara and Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set to release on June 2.

