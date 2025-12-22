Not Sunny Or Bobby Deol, Dharmendra Believed This Bollywood Superstar Was Just Like Him

It has been weeks since Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra passed away, but fans continue to hold on to his memories. Social media remains flooded with heartfelt tributes, throwback photos, and unseen videos of the beloved actor.

From candid moments to emotional interviews, old clips of Dharmendra resurface daily, reminding fans of his humility, simplicity, and unmatched charm that defined Indian cinema for decades.

One such viral video that has deeply touched fans features Dharmendra praising Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss. The clip, widely shared on social media, showed their emotional bond that left viewers teary-eyed.

A father of two sons, Dharmendra is seen standing alongside Salman Khan and Bobby Deol. Pointing towards Salman, Dharam Paaji affectionately calls him his son.

“I would say he’s my son. I have three sons… all three are emotional, honest, and transparent, but he’s a little more like me. Because he’s colourful and dances like me,” Dharmendra says in the clip, adding that Salman’s colourful personality and love for dance reminded him of himself.

Salman Khan has equally expressed his love and deep respect for Dharmendra in several interviews. In an earlier interview, Salman had called him a father figure and one of the most influential people in his life. “He is like my father, that’s the end. I love that man,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan broke down emotionally on the stage of Bigg Boss 19 grand finale while paying tribute to Dharmendra. Calling him Bollywood’s ultimate He-Man, Salman said that he is a truly unmatched human being.

He stated, “We lost our he man. Our most amazing man, Dharmendra ji. I don’t think Dharam ji se better koi aadmi hai. Aur jo unhone life ji hai, king size ji hai, dil khol ke ji hai and 60 saal entertainment diya, Sunny, Bobby diya.”

“And sabse achchi baat hai jab se unhone industry join ki aur abhi tak, bas kaam karna hai. Unhone har tarah ka role kia hai—comedy, action. My career graph has always followed Dharmendra ji. Woh charming aur innocent character leke aaye the He-Man ke body mein and unhone humme kaafi entertain kia. We would miss him always. Love you Dharam Paji,” he added.

The veteran actor breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for health complications. Despite medical efforts, his condition worsened and he passed away, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema.

Fans will see Dharmendra on screen one last time in Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The biographical war drama, set to release on December 25, will serve as a final salute to the legendary star.