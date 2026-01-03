Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben’s Love Story

Actor Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon, has officially announced her engagement to singer Stebin Ben. The couple shared the happy news on January 3 through a series of dreamy Instagram posts, putting an end to months of speculation about their relationship. (Image: Instagram)

During a vacation, Stebin surprised Nupur with a yacht proposal. In one photo, he is seen down on one knee as friends hold placards reading “Will you marry me?”. (Image: Instagram)

Another picture shows Nupur proudly displaying her sparkling diamond ring, while subsequent shots capture the couple embracing warmly. One frame even hints at Kriti Sanon joining in the celebration, though her face isn’t visible. Sharing the images, Nupur wrote: “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.” The post quickly went viral, drawing congratulatory messages from celebrities including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abhishek Bajaj, and Karan Tacker. (Image: Instagram)

According to reports, the wedding festivities will unfold in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from January 9 to 11, with the main ceremony scheduled for January 11. A source revealed that earlier dates circulating online were inaccurate, and the families have now finalized the three-day celebration. (Image: Instagram)

The event will be intimate, attended only by close relatives and longtime friends. Despite its private nature, the wedding is expected to be lavish, with tight security arrangements in place. Following the Udaipur festivities, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13 for colleagues and industry friends. (Image: Instagram)

Nupur Sanon first rose to prominence opposite Akshay Kumar in the hit music video Filhall (2019), later appearing in its sequel Filhall 2: Mohabbat (2021). In 2023, she made her acting debut with the Disney+ Hotstar comedy-drama Pop Kaun?, starring alongside Kunal Kemmu. Stebin Ben, meanwhile, has carved a niche in the music industry with popular tracks such as Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and Baarish Aayi Hai. His soulful voice has earned him a strong fan base and recognition across Bollywood and independent music circles. (Image: Instagram)