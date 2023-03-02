Odia Film Actor Pintu Nanda No More, Passes Away at 45 In Hyderabad After Liver Failure

Odia film star Pintu Nanda has passed away. The actor, who was 45 years old, died in a private hospital in Hyderabad following an acute liver failure. According to Times of India report, Pintu was taken to Hyderabad for treatment for his liver-related ailment and died on Wednesday night. The news has come as a massive shock to the industry.

Pintu was previously in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and was shifted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, for a liver transplant. However, he has shifted to Hyderabad due to the unavailability of donors in Delhi.

Following the news of his death, several Odia stars took to social media and offered their condolences. Sidhant Mohapatra, speaking with the media, called Pintu his younger brother and was sad by his sudden departure. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal took to Twitter and mourned the actor’s demise. “On learning of the untimely demise of the popular actor of Odia films and serials, Pintu Nanda, the Honorable Governor expressed deep sorrow and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family,” his official Twitter account tweeted.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tweeted in Odia, “I am saddened to know about the demise of Pintu Nanda, a popular actor in the Odia film world. The impression she left in movies and serials with her impeccable performances will always leave her memorable in the hearts of the audience. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to the bereaved family.”

As per reports, Pintu was a popular Odia actor on the big screen and television, playing hero and villain roles. He also had a few comedy roles to his credit. The actor began his journey with the small screen, appearing in a Doordarshan show. He went on to debut on the big screen in 1996. He went on to star in Dosti, Hata Dhari Chalu Tha, Rumku Jhumana, Wrong Number, and Prema Rutu Asigala.

