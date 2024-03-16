Om Bheem Bush Trailer: Sree Vishnu-starrer Promises A Bone-chilling Laughter Riot

Horror comedies are becoming much of a staple in Indian cinema as of late. A comparatively new genre, horror comedies became popular in the last decade, with only a handful of films in the genre making a mark prior to that. Telugu cinema has recently been balancing between pure horror and horror comedies. While pure horror films like Maa Oori Polimera have done well, horror comedies like Ooru Peru Bhairavakona have also received good reviews. The latest horror comedy offering from Telugu cinema is Om Bheem Bush, the trailer of which was released recently.

The comedic trio of Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna reunite in a film promising uproarious entertainment with a distinctive concept. Their characters make a comical entrance as astronauts holding pamphlets, against the backdrop of a village setting. Each character is deemed crucial to the plot, and the trio is anticipated to deliver boundless amusement. The makers emphasise this with the tagline “No Logic Only Magic,” suggesting that viewers shouldn’t dwell too much on logic in this genre of films.

The movie revolves around three friends who venture into a village and establish a company called ‘Bang Brothers A to Z Solutions’, which earns acclaim for its commendable work. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they encounter sages who reveal the existence of a treasure. Intrigued, the trio embarks on a quest to find it, leading them to a haunted bungalow in their pursuit of the hidden wealth.

In the trailer, the suspense builds as the trio explores the haunted bungalow in search of the treasure. It’s not revealed whether they ultimately find the treasure or encounter unexpected challenges along the way. The trailer effectively blends comedy with suspense, enticing viewers with glimpses of the adventure that awaits. Directed by Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush promises an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience. Preethi Mukundhan and Ayesha Khan play the leading ladies in the movie. Ayesha Khan gained prominence from Bigg Boss 17. The film will be released on March 22.