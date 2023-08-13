OMG 2 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Sees Massive Jump, Earns Rs 14 Cr Despite ‘A’ Certificate

OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film OMG 2 witnessed almost 50 percent jump on Saturday. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, reportedly collected Rs 14 crores on its day 2 at the box office. OMG 2 faces not only competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 but also has the restriction of the ‘Adults Only’ certificate.

According to Pinkvilla, OMG 2 has collected an estimate of Rs 13.75 – 14.50 crores on day. This has pushed the overall collections in India to an approximate of Rs 23 crore. The biggest factor behind the increase in box office collection is said to be the positive word of mouth. With the upcoming Independence Day off, it is to see if the film witnesses a jump in collections.

TOMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, OMG. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film also features Yami Gautam as a lawyer. The recently released trailer revealed that the film revolves around sex education.

News18’s review of Akshay and Pankaj’s OMG 2 reads: “The strongest superpower the film has its script. Director Amit Rai doesn’t try to add unnecessary elements to pack in the punch. The horse blinders are set to focus on sex education and that’s everything the film does. Amit also tackles the subject with sensitivity, making it a powerful and thought-provoking film. The second half is bound to feel preachy because the objective of the film is to urge people that it’s okay to talk about sex but it needs to be handled with care.”