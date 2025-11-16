On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World

On this day in 2001, a film arrived in theatres and opened the doors to a magical world that millions of readers adored with all their hearts.

The release marked a major moment for fans who had been waiting to see their favourite characters and the magical world come alive on screen.

That film was Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It had its UK preview on November 10, 2001 and was officially released on November 16, 2001 after being pushed back from an earlier July date to allow more time for production.

The story had originally begun as a book published in the United Kingdom on June 26, 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing, introducing a young magician who didn’t know his own destiny.

When the book travelled to the United States in 1998, the title was changed to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Well, there was an interesting reason behind the same.

The publishers felt American readers might not understand the concept of a philosopher’s stone. This title change meant the filming of certain scenes twice, one version mentioning “philosopher’s stone” and another saying “sorcerer’s stone.”

One of the clever details from the story is the Mirror of Erised, whose inscription reads backward and reveals the message: “I show not your face but your heart’s desire.” Only a few noticed the detail.

Behind the scenes, the Hogwarts feasts were far less magical. Food was often left out under strong lights for long stretches, forcing actors to pretend to enjoy meals they couldn’t actually eat.

Alan Rickman’s casting as Severus Snape was especially unique because JK Rowling herself chose him and even shared secret insights about his character.

The journey of the book was long before it reached the screen. Rowling began writing it around 1990, shaping the story through years of planning and rewrites.

The idea of the book was born on a delayed train journey from Manchester to London, where Rowling suddenly imagined a boy who would discover he was a wizard.