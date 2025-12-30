মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
From Akshaye Khanna To Madhuri Dixit, The Comebacks We Loved This Year ‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise | Regional Cinema News When Shashi Kapoor-Jennifer Kendal Found ‘Two Strangers’ In Their Bedroom On Wedding Night | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে মালদ্বীপের প্রেসিডেন্টের শোক Chess drama! Magnus Carlsen knocks over pieces, handed defeat at World Blitz Championship – Watch | Chess News Shrey Mittal Makes Television Comeback With Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar | Television News প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা স্থগিত, সম্ভাব্য তারিখ ৯ জানুয়ারি On this day: Retirement that stunned Indian cricket – How MS Dhoni’s Test career ended | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে নতুন ভর্তি ১২০ India Women 16/1 in 2.5 Overs | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 5th Women’s T20I: Smriti Mandhana-less India lose Shafali Verma; Lanka strike early
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan offered heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal after his mother Santhakumari’s demise, saying no words can truly console such a profound personal loss.

font
Kamal Haasan offered heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal after his mother’s demise.

Kamal Haasan offered heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal after his mother’s demise.

Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away today on December 30 at the age of 90, reportedly after battling health issues. Following the news, Kamal Haasan took to his social media to extend heartfelt condolences to his friend Mohanlal.

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his condolences and penned, “Brother @MohanLal, only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate for a loss like this. Take care. We all love you. Kamal Haasan.”

Following the death of Mohanlal’s mother, actor Mammootty was seen visiting his residence in Kochi to extend his condolences. Mammootty shares a close friendship with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal’s bond with his mother

Those close to the actor often spoke about the warm and deeply personal bond he shared with his mother. Mohanlal himself frequently mentioned how emotionally affected she would be while watching his films, especially scenes where his characters were beaten or hurt. During the early phase of his career, when he played several villainous roles, she reportedly found it distressing to watch him on screen. Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day, Mohanlal shared an old photograph with Santhakumari, offering a rare glimpse into their private moments. Notably, after returning to Kochi upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the first person he went to meet was his mother.

Mohanlal’s family

Mohanlal is the younger of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair’s two children. The couple lost their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000—a tragedy that deeply affected the family.

Mohanlal is married to Suchitra, daughter of veteran producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

About Mohanlal’s work front

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in the epic fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. As tributes continue to pour in, the loss of Santhakumari marks the end of a quietly influential presence behind one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated careers.

First Published:

December 30, 2025, 20:41 IST

News movies regional-cinema ‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
From Akshaye Khanna To Madhuri Dixit, The Comebacks We Loved This Year

From Akshaye Khanna To Madhuri Dixit, The Comebacks We Loved This Year

When Shashi Kapoor-Jennifer Kendal Found ‘Two Strangers’ In Their Bedroom On Wedding Night | Bollywood News

When Shashi Kapoor-Jennifer Kendal Found ‘Two Strangers’ In Their Bedroom On Wedding Night | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে মালদ্বীপের প্রেসিডেন্টের শোক

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে মালদ্বীপের প্রেসিডেন্টের শোক

Shrey Mittal Makes Television Comeback With Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar | Television News

Shrey Mittal Makes Television Comeback With Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar | Television News

Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News

Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News

রাজবাড়ীর দুটি আসনে মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিলেন ১৬ প্রার্থী

রাজবাড়ীর দুটি আসনে মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিলেন ১৬ প্রার্থী

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST