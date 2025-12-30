‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 20:41 IST

Kamal Haasan offered heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal after his mother Santhakumari’s demise, saying no words can truly console such a profound personal loss.

Kamal Haasan offered heartfelt condolences to Mohanlal after his mother’s demise.

Malayalam actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away today on December 30 at the age of 90, reportedly after battling health issues. Following the news, Kamal Haasan took to his social media to extend heartfelt condolences to his friend Mohanlal.

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his condolences and penned, “Brother @MohanLal, only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate for a loss like this. Take care. We all love you. Kamal Haasan.”

Following the death of Mohanlal’s mother, actor Mammootty was seen visiting his residence in Kochi to extend his condolences. Mammootty shares a close friendship with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal’s bond with his mother

Those close to the actor often spoke about the warm and deeply personal bond he shared with his mother. Mohanlal himself frequently mentioned how emotionally affected she would be while watching his films, especially scenes where his characters were beaten or hurt. During the early phase of his career, when he played several villainous roles, she reportedly found it distressing to watch him on screen. Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day, Mohanlal shared an old photograph with Santhakumari, offering a rare glimpse into their private moments. Notably, after returning to Kochi upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the first person he went to meet was his mother.

Mohanlal’s family

Mohanlal is the younger of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair’s two children. The couple lost their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000—a tragedy that deeply affected the family.

Mohanlal is married to Suchitra, daughter of veteran producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children, Pranav and Vismaya.

About Mohanlal’s work front

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in the epic fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. As tributes continue to pour in, the loss of Santhakumari marks the end of a quietly influential presence behind one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated careers.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 20:41 IST

News movies regional-cinema ‘Only You Can Console Yourself’: Kamal Haasan Extends Condolences Over Mohanlal’s Mother’s Demise