শুক্রবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Starrer Deep Cover To Release On THIS OTT Platform; Details Inside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২, ২০২৪ ২:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
deep cover poster 2024 02 f3793e55e93906c0623180dabd184938


Deep Cover is based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow.

Deep Cover is based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean, Nick Mohammed, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine and Sonoya Mizuno star in the new British action comedy.

Prime Video will launch a new UK Original Movie, Deep Cover. The British action comedy features an all-star cast including: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac, House of the Dragon). The film sees three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings.

Their instinct to “always say yes” without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld. Production begins on 5 Feb in London. Deep Cover will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription. Deep Cover is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Deep Cover is based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) with British improv duo Ben Ashenden & Alexander Owen setting the script in London. The film will be produced by Trevorrow via his Metronome Film Co. alongside Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black, Galaxy Quest). Annys Hamilton will Co-Produce. Tom Kingsley, known for the groundbreaking comedy series Stath Lets Flats, will direct.“We’re delighted to be bringing this new action comedy to our customers”, said Tushar Jindal, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video. “With an incredible cast, a top-class creative team, and a fantastic script we know it’s going to be a hit.”

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rejaul Karim Chowdhury
‘যত্রতত্র বর্জ্য ছড়ালে জরিমানা’
বাংলাদেশ
1706818016 photo
Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
deep cover poster 2024 02 f3793e55e93906c0623180dabd184938
Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Starrer Deep Cover To Release On THIS OTT Platform; Details Inside
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nanok
বিএনপিকে জনগণ লাল কার্ড দেখিয়েছে: নানক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
high court islami U.

ইবি ছাত্রীকে ‘বিবস্ত্র করে ভিডিও’: দুই শিক্ষার্থীকে ক্যাম্পাস ছাড়ার নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 1627353439 kalam

Five Famous Teachers Who Taught Us Resilience

 wm khosru k

‘খসরুকে গ্রেফতারে শেখ হাসিনার রাজনৈতিক পরাজয়’

 Education k2

ইংরেজি মাধ্যম শিক্ষায় অবদান রাখায় সম্মাননা পেলেন চার শিক্ষাবিদ

 received 1128763477600768

সাপাহারে প্রাণিসম্পদ প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm everest

দ্রুত গলছে এভারেস্টের হিমবাহ

 shohel vjdc sdch qwe

আত্মগোপন থেকে বেরিয়ে মিছিলে নেতৃত্ব দিলেন সোহেল

 1623704323 photo

Scotland stunned by Czech Republic’s Schick on Euro return | Football News

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

দেশের প্রয়োজনে সদা প্রস্তুত থাকতে হবে : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 chandy last rites

Chandy’s Final Journey to Hometown Delayed as Thousands Gather Along Route Throughout Night