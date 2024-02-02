Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Starrer Deep Cover To Release On THIS OTT Platform; Details Inside

Prime Video will launch a new UK Original Movie, Deep Cover. The British action comedy features an all-star cast including: Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac, House of the Dragon). The film sees three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings.

Their instinct to “always say yes” without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld. Production begins on 5 Feb in London. Deep Cover will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription. Deep Cover is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Deep Cover is based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) with British improv duo Ben Ashenden & Alexander Owen setting the script in London. The film will be produced by Trevorrow via his Metronome Film Co. alongside Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald (Men In Black, Galaxy Quest). Annys Hamilton will Co-Produce. Tom Kingsley, known for the groundbreaking comedy series Stath Lets Flats, will direct.“We’re delighted to be bringing this new action comedy to our customers”, said Tushar Jindal, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video. “With an incredible cast, a top-class creative team, and a fantastic script we know it’s going to be a hit.”