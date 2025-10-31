Orry Channels His Inner Sabrina Carpenter In Hilarious Video, Suhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 16:17 IST

Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared the viral video. But it was Suhana Khan’s reaction which grabbed attention

Orry Channels His Inner Sabrina Carpenter In Hilarious Video

Orry is once again back, and this time, he’s channeling international pop star Sabrina Carpenter. In a new viral video, Orry was seen hilariously recreating one of Sabrina’s iconic performance looks, and his playful act left Suhana Khan in splits. Fans too reacted.

Orry took to his Instagram handle and shared the viral video. He is seen dressed up as American pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The clip quickly went viral. Video opens with Orry stepping out wearing a glittery black outfit with a heart-shaped cutout, channeling Sabrina’s signature concert look from her hit tracks Espresso and Please Please Please. Seeing him Suhana cannot control her laugh, Orry asked, “Why are you laughing? You told me to dress up like Sabrina Carpenter.” Between fits of laughter, Suhana corrects him, saying, “I told you to dress like Carpenter, not Sabrina Carpenter!”

Watch the video here:

Orry’s Birthday Wish For ‘Queen Of The Screen’ Ananya Panday Is Sweet

Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram to wish his bestie on her special day. He has shared a series of pictures with the actress. Orry and Ananya are often spotted hanging out together at various events and frequently share their fun moments on social media. He shared a picture with Ananya to wish her on her 27th birthday. While Orry was dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, the actress looked gorgeous in a simple white top and mini skirt. Orry wrote, “Happy birthday, Sweet precious.” Orry went on and called the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress “Queen of the screen and the grazing table.”

Suhana Khan Cheers For Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda’s First Look From Ikkis

Recently, Agastya Nanda’s first look from Ikkis has raised the excitement level among fans. Suhana Khan also cheered for him. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is inspired by the heroic life of Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra will also be seen in the film. Navya Nanda also shared the posters. Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan shared the poster of Ikki. The actress did not write anything for the caption. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis pays tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the young war hero who laid down his life during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Suhana Khan’s Work Front

She will be making her big screen debut with director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming project King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and others. The shooting of the project has already started and it is expected to be released in the second half of 2026.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: October 31, 2025, 16:17 IST

News movies bollywood Orry Channels His Inner Sabrina Carpenter In Hilarious Video, Suhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing