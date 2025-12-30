Orry Shares ‘Real Time Footage’ Of Veer Pahariya Enjoying Tara Sutaria-AP Dhillon Concert; Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 01:15 IST

Orry drops unedited concert footage showing Veer Pahariya dancing and enjoying Tara Sutaria’s performance, countering viral clips that sparked online backlash.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya BREAK Silence On Viral Reels From AP Dhillon Concert

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has stepped into the ongoing Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon concert controversy by sharing what he called “real time footage” from the event. The video comes amid online speculation surrounding Tara’s boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, and his reaction during the singer’s Mumbai concert last week.

Tara Sutaria found herself at the centre of intense trolling after she appeared on stage with AP Dhillon during the concert. While Tara seemed visibly thrilled to perform alongside the singer, viral clips circulating online suggested that Veer, who was present in the audience, looked uncomfortable watching the performance. The edited videos quickly sparked debate and criticism, prompting Tara to address the issue publicly.

Orry shares ‘real time footage’ from the concert

Taking to Instagram, Orry posted an uncut, no-edit clip from the concert, showing Veer Pahariya dancing and clearly enjoying Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon’s performance. By captioning the video “real time footage,” Orry appeared to shut down claims that Veer was upset or uneasy during the moment.

The post drew immediate attention, with fans pointing out the contrast between Orry’s clip and the earlier viral videos. Veer himself reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis in the comments, further reinforcing the message that there was no tension behind the scenes.

In addition to the concert clip, Orry also shared a playful video featuring Tara and Veer together, seemingly brushing off the negativity and taking a light-hearted dig at the haters. The post added fuel to the conversation while also shifting the narrative away from the controversy.

Tara Sutaria hits back at trolls

A day earlier, on December 29, Tara Sutaria had taken to Instagram to call out online bullies and fake narratives being spread through edited clips. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Tara and Veer made their relationship Instagram official a few months ago and have since emerged as one of Bollywood’s much-talked-about young couples. However, the buzz around the AP Dhillon concert briefly put their relationship under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

During the performance, Tara was seen hugging AP Dhillon, and the singer even kissed her on the cheek, moments that led netizens to speculate about Veer’s reaction. With Orry’s “real time footage” now going viral, fans believe the narrative around Veer’s discomfort has been effectively debunked.

