Orry’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Goes Viral As Actress Plants Sweet Kiss On Him | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 04:47 IST

Orry shared a hilarious birthday reel with Deepika Padukone that ended with a sweet kiss, leaving fans amused and delighted.

Orry shares a light-hearted birthday moment with Deepika Padukone as his wish video goes viral.

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, once again proved why the internet can’t get enough of him. Known for his quirky personality and headline-making appearances, Orry grabbed attention after sharing a hilarious birthday wish for Deepika Padukone that quickly went viral on Instagram.

On Sunday, Orry took to his social media handle to post a reel wishing Deepika on her milestone 40th birthday. The video shows Orry hugging the actor when his big-netted shirt hilariously gets stuck to Deepika’s studded top, creating an awkward yet amusing moment. The two burst into laughter as Orry tries to free himself, making the clip instantly relatable and entertaining.

Sharing the video, Orry captioned it, “Rubber & glue stuck 2 u @deepikapadukone hbd”. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye emojis, laughing reactions and playful remarks, calling the duo “iconic” and praising their easy camaraderie. The clip ended on a sweet note, with Deepika planting a gentle kiss on Orry, further delighting fans.

Deepika Padukone marks 40th birthday with meaningful announcement

While Orry’s video brought laughs, Deepika Padukone chose to mark her 40th birthday with a meaningful announcement that reflects her desire to give back to the industry. The actor shared a video on social media, unveiling the next phase of her creative initiative, Create With Me.

Explaining her motivation, Deepika said, “Last year I put out a video about collaborating with all of you. We received some incredible entries, but that also got me thinking and strangely coincided with a phase in my life where I was ready to give back to the very industry that has given me so much.”

She further shared that the past year inspired her to focus on discovering and nurturing creative talent from across the country and beyond. “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced,” she said.

Create With Me 2.0 and the ONSET program

Deepika went on to announce Create With Me 2.0, introducing the ONSET program as its first initiative. Describing it as an experiential learning program, she explained that it is aimed at technicians across all departments who aspire to build a career in Indian film and television.

Encouraging aspiring creators to apply, Deepika added, “If you’ve got the passion, patience and the willingness to commit, then this one is for you. Send in your work, tell us a little bit about yourself and stand a chance to learn from the best in the business. I truly cannot wait to meet the next generation of creative talent.”

First Published: January 06, 2026, 04:47 IST