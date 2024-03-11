সোমবার , ১১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Will Christopher Nolan Break 22-Year Jinx And Win His 1st Academy Award for Oppenheimer?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১১, ২০২৪ ৪:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
oscars 2024 live streaming winners 2024 03 84b30e1c4cb6ab5319ff916f2d429793


Written By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: March 11, 2024, 04:01 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

oscars 2024 live streaming winners 2024 03 84b30e1c4cb6ab5319ff916f2d429793
Oscars 2024 Winners Live Updates: Join us as we live-update the winners of the 96th Academy Awards as they’re announced.

96th Academy Awards Live Updates: The 96th Oscars features a star-studded nominees list led by popular Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer with 13 nods.

Oscars 2024 Winners LIVE Updates: The 2024 Oscars are here. With 13 nominations, Oppenheimer is headed into the star-studded evening as the clear favourite, with its director Christopher Nolan eyeing his first-ever Academy Award more than two decades after his debut nomination for the Memento screenplay. Meanwhile, Poor Things starring Emma Stone and director Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon are the second and the third-most nominated films with 11 and 10 nods, respectively. Another biggest film of 2023 which also released alongside Oppenheimer, Barbie is headed into the evening with eight nominations. Moreover, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars for the fourth time. Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey and Al Pacino are set to take the stage as presenters. Stay tuned to News18.com for real-time updates on the 96th Academy Awards.



Source link

