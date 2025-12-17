Oscars Will Move From Broadcast To YouTube In 2029 Under A Multi-Year Deal | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 01:48 IST

The Oscars will stream exclusively on YouTube from 2029, ending decades on ABC and highlighting the growing dominance of digital platforms in entertainment.

In a historic move for the entertainment industry, the Oscars will transition from broadcast television to streaming in 2029, with YouTube securing exclusive global rights. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed Wednesday that the new multi-year agreement will run through 2033, ending decades of the ceremony airing on ABC.

For decades, ABC, owned by Disney, has been synonymous with the Oscars, hosting the ceremony for more than half a century. The network will continue to air the awards through 2028, including the centennial celebration. The switch to YouTube highlights a significant power shift in media, as streaming platforms increasingly challenge traditional broadcast models.

YouTube Secures Exclusive Rights

YouTube reportedly outbid ABC and other contenders for the deal, though financial terms remain undisclosed. CEO Neal Mohan emphasized the cultural significance of the Oscars in a statement: “The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

The move represents both opportunity and tension within Hollywood. While the Academy’s legacy is steeped in theatrical releases, YouTube has championed innovative distribution, experimental content, and original filmmaking. Some industry insiders, like screenwriter Daniel Kunka, voiced skepticism on X, calling the partnership “like shaking hands with the guy who’s trying to kill you,” reflecting concerns about shifting audiences away from traditional cinema.

Streaming Meets Tradition

The decision comes amid a broader trend of films gaining recognition on streaming platforms after theatrical runs. For instance, the 2025 Best Picture winner, Anora, premiered at Cannes, played in theaters, and later streamed on Hulu. The Oscars’ move to YouTube may further blur the lines between theatrical and digital releases, potentially attracting younger, digitally native audiences while preserving the ceremony’s prestige.

ABC issued a statement expressing gratitude for hosting the Oscars over the decades and support for the Academy’s future endeavors: “We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.”

With YouTube set to host the Oscars starting in 2029, Hollywood faces a new era in which streaming platforms may redefine how audiences experience one of cinema’s most celebrated traditions.

First Published: December 18, 2025, 01:48 IST

