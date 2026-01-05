Owen Cooper, Timothée Chalamet’s Hand-Holding Moment At Critics’ Choice Awards Breaks The Internet | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 00:32 IST

Owen Cooper and Timothée Chalamet went viral after holding hands and posing together at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Owen Cooper and Timothée Chalamet share a hand-holding moment at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

A heartwarming and unexpected interaction between rising British star Owen Cooper and Hollywood favourite Timothée Chalamet has emerged as one of the most talked-about moments from the Critics’ Choice Awards, held Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The two actors were seen sharing a brief but memorable exchange on the sidelines of the ceremony. Cooper and Chalamet paused for a chat, held hands and posed together for photographs — a moment that was captured on video and later shared by E! News. The clip quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention from fans and industry insiders alike, who praised the warmth and camaraderie on display.

A breakout star meets an awards-season favourite

At just 16, Owen Cooper made history at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards by becoming the youngest-ever winner at the event. The young actor has been earning acclaim for his breakout performance in Stephen Graham’s Netflix drama Adolescence, a role that has firmly placed him among Britain’s most promising emerging talents.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet enjoyed one of the biggest triumphs of the evening. The actor won Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme, emerging victorious from a competitive category that included Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B Jordan. Taking the stage, Chalamet appeared visibly emotional as he addressed the audience.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank and I don’t know if I’ll be up here again,” he said, acknowledging the strength of the nominees alongside him.

Chalamet’s emotional win and personal tribute

Chalamet went on to thank the team behind Marty Supreme, telling them, “You guys are an ultra-talented, hard-working group,” before admitting, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.” He also paid tribute to director Josh Safdie, saying, “Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn’t preach to the audience what was right or wrong,” before concluding, “Thank you for this dream.”

One of the most talked-about moments of the night came when Chalamet acknowledged his partner, Kylie Jenner, during his speech. Turning toward her, he said, “Lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years, thank you for our foundation,” adding, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Cameras captured Jenner mouthing, “I love you, too,” from the audience — a tender exchange that, along with Chalamet’s interaction with Cooper earlier in the evening, quickly spread across social media and became emblematic of the night’s most endearing moments.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: January 06, 2026, 00:32 IST