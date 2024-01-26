শুক্রবার , ২৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১২ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Padma Bhushan For Mithun Chakraborty: From National Award Win To Entering Politics, A Look at His Journey

mithun chakraborty 2024 01 ceeee228f793acfec331fd7a0297ff89


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: January 26, 2024, 08:55 IST

Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Padma Bhushan 2024.

Mithun Chakraborty is among the Padma Bhushan Award recipients this year.

The Padma Bhushan Awardees for 2024 were announced and Mithun Chakraborty has been named as one of the recipients. The actor has had an illustrious journey in the film industry. Mithun started his acting journey with the Bengali film Mrigayaa and announced that he had arrived with his first film. The film, directed by Mrinal Sen, was released in 1976 and Mithun won praise for his role in the film. So much so that with his very first film, Mithun bagged the Best Actor honour at the 24th National Awards.

Coincidentally, in the same year, he made his Bollywood debut with Do Anjaane. Directed by Dulal Guha, the film opened the doors to his Bollywood career. Following his impressive debut, Mithun delivered several memorable performances. These include Disco Dancer, which earned him the moniker as well, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta, Phool Aur Angaar, Dalaal, Prem Pratigyaa, Jung and Chandaal, among others.

One of his most memorable performaces includes Agneepath as well. He won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the Filmfare Awards that year. In 1992, he bagged his second National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Tahader Katha.

In 1997, his film Gudia was screened at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival and bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Mithun won his fourth National Award for his performance in the 1998 film Swami Vivekananda. In 2007, Mithun delivered a memorable performance as Manik “Nanaji” Dasgupta in Mani Ratnam’s Guru. After years of working in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Mithun slowly moved towards politics.

He joined politics in the early 2010s. He became a Member of Parliament in 2014. Today, he is an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Besides Mithun, the Padma Bhushan awardees are renowned singer Usha Uthup, acclaimed music composer Pyarelal Sharma, of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, and late Tamil actor Vijayakanth (posthumous).

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

