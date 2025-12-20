‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 21:18 IST

Mumtaz recalls charging Rs 20 lakh for a reality show appearance with Dharmendra, saying she has always been clear about her worth and pricing.

Veteran actress Mumtaz revealed she charged Rs 18–20 lakh for her rare TV appearance with Dharmendra, saying she never compromises on her professional value.

Veteran actor Mumtaz recently revisited a special moment from her career — her rare television appearance alongside Dharmendra on Indian Idol Season 13 in 2023. The episode marked the first time the iconic on-screen pair appeared together on television in nearly 50 years. While the moment was widely celebrated by fans, Mumtaz revealed that such appearances are exceptions rather than the norm for her.

‘That Was The Only Time I Went On Television’

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Mumtaz explained why she largely avoids television. “Even today, they call me on television. When I went on TV for the first time with Dharam ji and danced with him on the stage, that was the only time I went on television,” she said.

The actor revealed that despite receiving numerous offers since then, she has consistently declined them due to issues around remuneration. “Till now, they have contacted me over one hundred times and I told them about my price,” she shared, adding that producers often expect celebrities to appear for far less.

‘This Is My Price’

Mumtaz was candid about setting clear financial boundaries. She revealed that she charged around ₹18–20 lakh for her Indian Idol appearance and refused to negotiate beyond a point. “They said people do it in ₹3–4 lakh, so I told them that’s their wish. They can even do it for free. But this is my price,” she said firmly.

She added that while she is open to small adjustments, she refuses to undervalue herself. “I can adjust ₹20–25k, but not more than that. Paisa pheko, tamasha dekho!”

Standing Her Ground Even During Her Peak

The actor explained that her insistence on fair compensation wasn’t a recent development. Even during her peak years as a leading lady, Mumtaz was clear about her worth. She recalled turning down Seeta Aur Geeta, directed by Ramesh Sippy, partly due to remuneration issues.

“Ramesh Sippy sahab thought I might do it for ₹2 lakh because he was a big producer. Big producers have ego issues,” she said, adding that she was already doing multiple films at the time and didn’t feel pressured to compromise.

No Regrets, No Second Thoughts

When asked whether she regretted rejecting the film that later became a massive hit with Hema Malini, Mumtaz was unapologetic. “Please make a list — I have given more hits,” she said, before clarifying that she didn’t mean to boast. “I would have loved to do that subject, but I didn’t want to lower my value. Once you do that, producers start questioning you.”

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

Mumtaz and Dharmendra shared memorable screen chemistry in films like Loafer and Jheel Ke Us Paar, becoming one of Hindi cinema’s beloved pairs. While her television appearances remain rare, Mumtaz’s words underline a career built not just on stardom, but on self-respect and conviction — values she continues to uphold decades later.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 21:18 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra