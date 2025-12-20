রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
আলোচনা ছাড়াই কর্মসূচি দেওয়ার অভিযোগ ডাকসুর বিরুদ্ধে Erling Haaland’s 2 in Man City win over West Ham gives him more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo | Football News U19 Asia Cup: Unbeaten India take on Pakistan in final; eye record 12th title | Cricket News Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News ‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra | Bollywood News Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News Inside Tara Sutaria’s Christmas Dinner Party: Veer Pahariya, Himesh Reshammiya, Bhumi Pednekar Attend | PICS | Bollywood News গোবিপ্রবিতে শহিদ হাদির গায়েবানা জানাজা ও কফিন মিছিল Kolkata chaos: Lionel Messi’s event derailed after a ‘very influential person’ reached stadium? What organiser told SIT | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Mumtaz recalls charging Rs 20 lakh for a reality show appearance with Dharmendra, saying she has always been clear about her worth and pricing.

Veteran actress Mumtaz revealed she charged Rs 18–20 lakh for her rare TV appearance with Dharmendra, saying she never compromises on her professional value.

Veteran actress Mumtaz revealed she charged Rs 18–20 lakh for her rare TV appearance with Dharmendra, saying she never compromises on her professional value.

Veteran actor Mumtaz recently revisited a special moment from her career — her rare television appearance alongside Dharmendra on Indian Idol Season 13 in 2023. The episode marked the first time the iconic on-screen pair appeared together on television in nearly 50 years. While the moment was widely celebrated by fans, Mumtaz revealed that such appearances are exceptions rather than the norm for her.

‘That Was The Only Time I Went On Television’

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Mumtaz explained why she largely avoids television. “Even today, they call me on television. When I went on TV for the first time with Dharam ji and danced with him on the stage, that was the only time I went on television,” she said.

The actor revealed that despite receiving numerous offers since then, she has consistently declined them due to issues around remuneration. “Till now, they have contacted me over one hundred times and I told them about my price,” she shared, adding that producers often expect celebrities to appear for far less.

‘This Is My Price’

Mumtaz was candid about setting clear financial boundaries. She revealed that she charged around ₹18–20 lakh for her Indian Idol appearance and refused to negotiate beyond a point. “They said people do it in ₹3–4 lakh, so I told them that’s their wish. They can even do it for free. But this is my price,” she said firmly.

She added that while she is open to small adjustments, she refuses to undervalue herself. “I can adjust ₹20–25k, but not more than that. Paisa pheko, tamasha dekho!”

Standing Her Ground Even During Her Peak

The actor explained that her insistence on fair compensation wasn’t a recent development. Even during her peak years as a leading lady, Mumtaz was clear about her worth. She recalled turning down Seeta Aur Geeta, directed by Ramesh Sippy, partly due to remuneration issues.

“Ramesh Sippy sahab thought I might do it for ₹2 lakh because he was a big producer. Big producers have ego issues,” she said, adding that she was already doing multiple films at the time and didn’t feel pressured to compromise.

No Regrets, No Second Thoughts

When asked whether she regretted rejecting the film that later became a massive hit with Hema Malini, Mumtaz was unapologetic. “Please make a list — I have given more hits,” she said, before clarifying that she didn’t mean to boast. “I would have loved to do that subject, but I didn’t want to lower my value. Once you do that, producers start questioning you.”

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

Mumtaz and Dharmendra shared memorable screen chemistry in films like Loafer and Jheel Ke Us Paar, becoming one of Hindi cinema’s beloved pairs. While her television appearances remain rare, Mumtaz’s words underline a career built not just on stardom, but on self-respect and conviction — values she continues to uphold decades later.

First Published:

December 20, 2025, 21:18 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho’: Mumtaz Explains Rs 20 Lakh Fee For TV Appearance With Dharmendra
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News

Esha Deol Shares Late Father Dharmendra’s BTS Video From Last Day Of Ikkis Shoot: ‘He Is The Best’ | Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Christmas Dinner Party: Veer Pahariya, Himesh Reshammiya, Bhumi Pednekar Attend | PICS | Bollywood News

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Christmas Dinner Party: Veer Pahariya, Himesh Reshammiya, Bhumi Pednekar Attend | PICS | Bollywood News

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

সিলেটে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সংবর্ধনা দিল জামায়াত

সিলেটে বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের সংবর্ধনা দিল জামায়াত

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST