Pakistani-American Actor Kumail Nanjiani Says Shah Rukh Khan Is ‘God’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 19:29 IST

In an interview, Kumail Nanjiani spoke about his deep admiration for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan.

For Eternals, he even featured in a full-fledged Bollywood-style song and dance sequence.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

It is often debated just how vast Shah Rukh Khan’s star power truly is, but his influence across India and the world is undeniable. From packed theatres to global fan followings, the Bollywood icon enjoys a level of admiration that very few celebrities can match.

Adding to this conversation, Pakistani actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani recently shared his thoughts on why Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom stands far apart from even Hollywood’s biggest names.

Kumail Nanjiani on Shah Rukh Khan’s Global Stardom

Kumail Nanjiani, who played the role of Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, believes Shah Rukh Khan possesses a unique and unmatched presence. While many actors are considered global superstars, Nanjiani feels the Jawan actor’s appeal operates on a completely different level.

Appearing on Hasan Minhaj’s YouTube channel, Nanjiani joined the comedian for a candid discussion on movies and celebrity culture. During the conversation, Minhaj posed an interesting question about who qualifies as the bigger movie star, Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise.

Nanjiani’s answer was immediate and emphatic. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan is God. He is not a movie star… Can I tell you why this superpower is at a whole different level? We’re comparing apples to oranges. Once again, the mastery of Urdu as a language, which is simultaneously the biggest movie star in the world, is a very American, individual thing. But it is the humility factor.”

Humility and Confidence Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Persona

Explaining further, Nanjiani spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan carries his stardom with humility. He said, “I must say, I watched interviews with Shah Rukh Khan, a whole lot. Tom Cruise will come out with his movie star shades, Shah Rukh Khan will come out and say, ‘Oh! I’m nothing.’ Obviously, he knows that’s not true, but that he is so confident in his movie star-ness that he actively downplays it.”

According to Nanjiani, this ability to downplay his own fame while being fully aware of it is what sets Shah Rukh Khan apart from other global icons.

Why Indian Cinema Creates Larger-Than-Life Stars

Nanjiani also reflected on how deeply cinema is embedded in Indian culture. “What people don’t understand here (America) is what movies are to India, they are not to people here. There, it is such a big part of the culture, the people who are movie stars are gods, they are kings,” he said.

He further highlighted how Bollywood films are an immersive experience for audiences. “The Bollywood movies are, you know, you spend 5 hours in a theatre, that’s your whole day. The reverence people have for their movies, America has never had,” the actor said.

Expanding on this, Nanjiani described the appeal of Indian masala films. “It’s about entertaining people. If you look at a normal masala movie, it has action, drama, romance, comedy and songs. Every movie is everything.”

Kumail Nanjiani’s Bollywood-Inspired Role in Eternals

Nanjiani’s admiration for Bollywood also influenced his portrayal of Kingo in Eternals. The character was written as a Bollywood movie star and the actor revealed earlier that he took inspiration from Indian cinema icons like Hrithik Roshan while shaping the role.

The film featured an elaborate Bollywood-style song-and-dance sequence, marking the first time such a spectacle appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and highlighting the growing global impact of Indian cinema.

First Published: December 26, 2025, 19:10 IST

