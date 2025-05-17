Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৫ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৭, ২০২৫ ৭:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Palak Tiwari has addressed the online trolling faced by rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was recently mocked by a Pakistani critic for his appearance.

Palak Tiwari reacts to a Pakistani critic mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nose and slams the relentless cycle of celebrity body shaming. She says trolls “just want to criticise everything.”

Palak Tiwari reacts to a Pakistani critic mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nose and slams the relentless cycle of celebrity body shaming. She says trolls “just want to criticise everything.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan may have made his film debut with Nadaaniyan, but the young actor—son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh—has been grappling with more than just on-screen critiques. Following harsh reviews of his performance, including a particularly distasteful jab from a Pakistani critic targeting his nose, Ibrahim responded in a fiery social media message. Now, his rumoured girlfriend and fellow actor Palak Tiwari has weighed in on the toxic culture of celebrity bashing and body shaming.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Palak addressed the mounting scrutiny that public figures face—especially when it comes to appearance. “If there’s one thing that sells more than a celebrity, it’s celebrity bashing. We’re living in an era of unchecked, relentless hate. Sure, criticism has always existed, but not at this volume or intensity,” she said.

When asked directly about the comment made on Ibrahim’s looks, Palak didn’t hold back. “You focus on our aesthetics, and when someone tries to change it—when they give in to the pressure and opt for a procedure—you shame them again. First, it’s ‘your nose is too big,’ then it’s, ‘why did you fix it?’ It’s a vicious cycle. And ultimately, people just want something to criticise—whether it’s your features, your weight, your performance, or just the fact that you’re there.”

For context, Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal had mocked Nadaaniyan and ridiculed Ibrahim’s nose on social media. Ibrahim hit back with an expletive-laden message, defending his appearance and warning the critic not to cross lines.

Palak, meanwhile, acknowledged the broader toll this public scrutiny takes. “Actors don’t just face professional pressure; we deal with deeply personal attacks too. The hate doesn’t just stop at the work—it digs into who we are, what we look like, and even what we haven’t done. It’s exhausting.”

While Ibrahim and Palak have never publicly confirmed their relationship, rumours have swirled since they were first spotted together in 2022. Most recently, Ibrahim was seen supporting Palak at a screening of The Bhootnii, where he was spotted bonding with her younger brother, sparking renewed speculation about their bond.

    First Published:
News movies Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

প্রথম ধাপের ভর্তি শেষে কুবিতে আসন ফাঁকা ৩৯১টি
প্রথম ধাপের ভর্তি শেষে কুবিতে আসন ফাঁকা ৩৯১টি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
উত্তরায় মোশারফ স্কুল এন্ড কলেজে দোয়া মাহফিল ও কুরআন খতম অনুষ্ঠিত
উত্তরায় মোশারফ স্কুল এন্ড কলেজে দোয়া মাহফিল ও কুরআন খতম অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
এই ৪ রকম খাবার বাদ দিলেই কেল্লা ফতে! হার্ট অ্যাটাককে বলুন টাটা-বাই-বাই! হার্টের রোগকে জব্দ করার সুপারহিট ফর্মুলা!diet chart with healthy habits to protect your heart from diseases
এই ৪ রকম খাবার বাদ দিলেই কেল্লা ফতে! হার্ট অ্যাটাককে বলুন টাটা-বাই-বাই! হার্টের রোগকে জব্দ করার সুপারহিট ফর্মুলা!diet chart with healthy habits to protect your heart from diseases
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’
Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Certified For Preservation in Japan

Director Vasanth’s Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Certified For Preservation in Japan

 দেখে নিন কেমন যাবে আজকের প্রেমজীবন; জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

দেখে নিন কেমন যাবে আজকের প্রেমজীবন; জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা

 সাভার রিফ্র্যাক্টোরিজের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

সাভার রিফ্র্যাক্টোরিজের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter Malti After SSMB 29 Shoot, Posts Adorable Pic From US Home

Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter Malti After SSMB 29 Shoot, Posts Adorable Pic From US Home

 এরশাদের জন্মদিনে রওশন-কাদেরের লড়াই প্রকাশ্যে

এরশাদের জন্মদিনে রওশন-কাদেরের লড়াই প্রকাশ্যে

 রাত পোহালেই বাজবে বিদায়ের সুর, নবমী-নিশিতে তাই জমকালো ইন্দো-ওয়েস্টার্নে দিন চমকে

রাত পোহালেই বাজবে বিদায়ের সুর, নবমী-নিশিতে তাই জমকালো ইন্দো-ওয়েস্টার্নে দিন চমকে

 Air Conditioner: এক যন্ত্রেই সাধারণ পাখা হয়ে যাবে এসি! গরমেও ঘর থাকবে ঠাণ্ডা

Air Conditioner: এক যন্ত্রেই সাধারণ পাখা হয়ে যাবে এসি! গরমেও ঘর থাকবে ঠাণ্ডা

 আদিবাসীদের কাছে ফিরিয়ে দেওয়া হলো ডেইনট্রি চিরহরিৎ বন

আদিবাসীদের কাছে ফিরিয়ে দেওয়া হলো ডেইনট্রি চিরহরিৎ বন

 Marathi Actor Hemangi Kavi’s Method to Deal With Trolls on Social Media

Marathi Actor Hemangi Kavi’s Method to Deal With Trolls on Social Media

 শনিবারের গুগল ডুডলে বিশেষ চমক! তুলি হাতে কে এই নাজিহা সেলিম? – News18 Bangla

শনিবারের গুগল ডুডলে বিশেষ চমক! তুলি হাতে কে এই নাজিহা সেলিম? – News18 Bangla
Advertise here