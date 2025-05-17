Palak Tiwari REACTS To Pakistani Troll Mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nose: ‘It’s A Loop Of Hate’

Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 19:14 IST

Palak Tiwari has addressed the online trolling faced by rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was recently mocked by a Pakistani critic for his appearance.

Palak Tiwari reacts to a Pakistani critic mocking Ibrahim Ali Khan’s nose and slams the relentless cycle of celebrity body shaming. She says trolls “just want to criticise everything.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan may have made his film debut with Nadaaniyan, but the young actor—son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh—has been grappling with more than just on-screen critiques. Following harsh reviews of his performance, including a particularly distasteful jab from a Pakistani critic targeting his nose, Ibrahim responded in a fiery social media message. Now, his rumoured girlfriend and fellow actor Palak Tiwari has weighed in on the toxic culture of celebrity bashing and body shaming.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Palak addressed the mounting scrutiny that public figures face—especially when it comes to appearance. “If there’s one thing that sells more than a celebrity, it’s celebrity bashing. We’re living in an era of unchecked, relentless hate. Sure, criticism has always existed, but not at this volume or intensity,” she said.

When asked directly about the comment made on Ibrahim’s looks, Palak didn’t hold back. “You focus on our aesthetics, and when someone tries to change it—when they give in to the pressure and opt for a procedure—you shame them again. First, it’s ‘your nose is too big,’ then it’s, ‘why did you fix it?’ It’s a vicious cycle. And ultimately, people just want something to criticise—whether it’s your features, your weight, your performance, or just the fact that you’re there.”

For context, Pakistani critic Tamur Iqbal had mocked Nadaaniyan and ridiculed Ibrahim’s nose on social media. Ibrahim hit back with an expletive-laden message, defending his appearance and warning the critic not to cross lines.

Palak, meanwhile, acknowledged the broader toll this public scrutiny takes. “Actors don’t just face professional pressure; we deal with deeply personal attacks too. The hate doesn’t just stop at the work—it digs into who we are, what we look like, and even what we haven’t done. It’s exhausting.”

While Ibrahim and Palak have never publicly confirmed their relationship, rumours have swirled since they were first spotted together in 2022. Most recently, Ibrahim was seen supporting Palak at a screening of The Bhootnii, where he was spotted bonding with her younger brother, sparking renewed speculation about their bond.

