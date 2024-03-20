Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Announce Mirzapur 3; Ranbir Kapoor Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Cheap’ In Old Clip

Mirzapur 3’s cast appeared at a special event today and announced that their show will be released very soon. Cast members like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi among others were present at the event. As Manoj Bajpayee was hosting the segment, Ali and Shweta attempted to “kidnap” him and coerce him into revealing the release date of the show.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is greatly appreciated by their fans. They not only love to watch the pair on screen but also enjoy their playful banter off-screen. An old video of the duo has resurfaced on Reddit in which Ranbir calls Deepika a “cheap girl”. The video has gone viral in no time.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, that is, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The original starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Vijay and Shahid graced the Amazon Prime Video 2024 Title announcement event in Mumbai today and Shahid was all praise for Vijay.

Tamil and Malayalam film actress Arundhati Nair is on a ventilator after she met with an accident in Kerala. Her sister Arathy confirmed the news after multiple reports claimed to have details about her accident. Taking to her Instagram account, Arathy issued a statement about the accident and urged fans to pray for her. The accident reportedly took place at the Kovalam bypass and Arundhati has suffered head injuries. She was travelling with her brother.

After declaring Ranveer Singh unfit to play the role of Shaktimaan on screen, Mukesh Khanna has now said that Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also cannot play the character because of their images. He said that to play a character like Shaktimaan who “can teach kids”, a new actor must be launched.

