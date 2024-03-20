বুধবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Announce Mirzapur 3; Ranbir Kapoor Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Cheap’ In Old Clip

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২০, ২০২৪ ৫:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 2024 03 ee453a1d22c940fc3524c32a1692cd4d


Mirzapur 3 announced. Ranbir and Deepika's old video went viral.

Mirzapur 3 announced. Ranbir and Deepika’s old video went viral.

Mirzapur 3 will be released soon. Ranbir Kapoor’s old video about Deepika Padukone went viral.

Mirzapur 3’s cast appeared at a special event today and announced that their show will be released very soon. Cast members like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi among others were present at the event. As Manoj Bajpayee was hosting the segment, Ali and Shweta attempted to “kidnap” him and coerce him into revealing the release date of the show.

Read More: Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal ‘Kidnap’ Manoj Bajpayee, Force Him To Reveal Show’s Release Date

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry is greatly appreciated by their fans. They not only love to watch the pair on screen but also enjoy their playful banter off-screen. An old video of the duo has resurfaced on Reddit in which Ranbir calls Deepika a “cheap girl”. The video has gone viral in no time.

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Cheapness Ki Dukaan’ In Viral Video: ‘You Can Talk Naughty With Her’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, that is, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. The original starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Vijay and Shahid graced the Amazon Prime Video 2024 Title announcement event in Mumbai today and Shahid was all praise for Vijay.

Read More: Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda, Thanks Him For Kabir Singh: ‘Na Arjun Reddy Bani Hoti…’

Tamil and Malayalam film actress Arundhati Nair is on a ventilator after she met with an accident in Kerala. Her sister Arathy confirmed the news after multiple reports claimed to have details about her accident. Taking to her Instagram account, Arathy issued a statement about the accident and urged fans to pray for her. The accident reportedly took place at the Kovalam bypass and Arundhati has suffered head injuries. She was travelling with her brother.

Read More: Actress Arundhathi Nair on Ventilator After Horrifying Road Accident: ‘She’s Fighting for Her Life’

After declaring Ranveer Singh unfit to play the role of Shaktimaan on screen, Mukesh Khanna has now said that Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn also cannot play the character because of their images. He said that to play a character like Shaktimaan who “can teach kids”, a new actor must be launched.

Read More: Mukesh Khanna REJECTS SRK, Akshay Kumar As Shaktimaan, Says They Don’t Have ‘The Face’: ‘A New Guy…’

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Sweden Crown Prince 1
কর্ণফুলী তীরের জেলেপাড়ায় সুইডেনের ক্রাউন প্রিন্সেস
বাংলাদেশ
1710890004 photo
Returning after almost a decade, Mitchell Starc puts on a spirited show in warmup match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 2024 03 ee453a1d22c940fc3524c32a1692cd4d
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Announce Mirzapur 3; Ranbir Kapoor Calls Deepika Padukone ‘Cheap’ In Old Clip
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বেসিসে’র ২৫তম বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বেসিসে’র ২৫তম বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG

মূল্যবৃদ্ধির সুযোগ নিতে ২ মাস মজুত ৬ হাজার লিটার তেল

 1658680492 photo

England, South Africa draw ODI series after third match washed out | Cricket News

 wm Rajnath

‘বাংলাদেশের উন্নয়নে খুশি ভারত’

 1627283897 news18 logo

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To End Programme Allowing Foreign Students To Stay After Studies

 download 46

খুব তাড়াতাড়ি স্কুল–কলেজ খোলার নির্দেশ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 Walton Interactive Display

ওয়ালটনের ফোরকে ডিসপ্লে প্রিবুকে ২০ হাজার টাকা পর্যন্ত ছাড়

 1624883147 howrah station

Indian Railways to Start 5 Pairs of Trains from West Bengal for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

 received 660180205826907

দূর্গা পূজা সকল ধর্ম-বর্ণের মানুষকে আপন করে নিতে শিখিয়েছে

 wm russia12

রাশিয়ায় যাত্রীবাহী বিমান বিধ্বস্ত, সব আরোহী নিহত

 412621 app

২০২০ সালে দেশে দ্রুত হারে বেড়েছে অ্যাপের বাজার, এগিয়ে এডুকেশন অ্যাপের ক্ষেত্র!