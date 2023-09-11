সোমবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pankaj Tripathi Inaugurates A Library In His Village High School In The Loving Memory Of His Late Father

সেপ্টেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ১১:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
pankaj tripathi


Pankaj Tripathi's father was 99 years old when he passed away.

Pankaj Tripathi's father was 99 years old when he passed away.

Pankaj Tripathi lost his beloved father Pandit Banaras Tiwari, who passed away in August at 99 years of age.

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, yet again demonstrated his commitment to education and community development by inaugurating a brand-new library at the Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj, his native place. This heartfelt initiative is dedicated to the cherished memory of his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, whom he lost last month.

Pankaj Tripathi’s profound love for literature and books prompted him to construct a fully equipped library within the school premises. This library now stands as a beacon of knowledge, ready to benefit generations of students for years to come.

The library’s inauguration holds special significance as it comes after Pankaj’s recent loss of his beloved father. In honoring his father’s memory, Pankaj has provided a lasting gift to the school and its students, fostering a love for learning and literature that will endure through time.

Pankaj Tripathi said, “In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honor to contribute to their journey of learning.”

The actor had previously embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the school where he received his education. Alongside his elder brother, he undertook the endeavor through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust established in honor of their beloved parents.

The project encompassed a comprehensive upgrade of the school’s infrastructure, which included the provision of electrical equipment and a fresh coat of paint for the premises. Pankaj’s dedication to sustainable development led to the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels, ensuring the school’s self-sufficiency in power supply and electricity.

Pankaj Tripathi’s dedication to the community and his commitment to education continue to inspire and uplift the lives of countless individuals. His actions exemplify the values of compassion and giving back to the place that nurtured his dreams.



