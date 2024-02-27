Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72, Tributes Pour in for Ghazal Icon; Navya Praises Aaradhya for THIS Reason

Pankaj Udhas has passed away. The legendary singer was 72 years old. The news was shared by his family. In a statement, they said, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.” The news has come as a shock to many. Singer Sonu Nigam was among the first ones to react to his death.

Read More: Pankaj Udhas, India’s Ghazal Icon, Passes Away At 72 After Prolonged Illness

Navya Naveli Nanda was all praise for her cousin, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan during an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha. Navya has recently returned with the second season of her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya?’, with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In an exclusive conversation with us, Navya opened up about Aaradhya. She revealed that she admires how mature Aaradhya is for her age. The young Bachchan daughter is 12 years old.

Read More: Navya Naveli Nanda Makes Rare Statement About Aaradhya Bachchan: ‘I Admire Her For…’ | Exclusive

Urvashi Rautela celebrated her birthday over the weekend by cutting a ‘real’ 24-carat gold cake. In a video she shared on Instagram, Urvashi was seen cutting into a gold-wrapped, three-tier cake with Yo Yo Honey Singh by her side. The actress was seen wearing a stunning red outfit as she cut her birthday cake. It seemed that she was celebrating her birthday cake with the team of Love Dose 2.

Read More: Urvashi Rautela Cuts ‘REAL’ Gold Cake On Birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh Butchers Her Cake; Watch

Shahid Kapoor has often expressed love for his family especially for daughter Misha. The actor welcomed his first child with Mira Rajput in 2016. Recently his old interview with Komal Nahata surfaced online. Shahid mentioned in the conversation he was happy when Misha was born but was also scared at the same time because one day she would get married.

Read More: Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reaction When Daughter Misha Was Born: ‘I Was So Scared…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna were spotted holding hands for a brief moment during the promotions of Yodha. The promotions of the upcoming film recently began and the actors were spotted in Jaipur over the weekend. The duo launched the first song of the film, Zindagi Tere Naam, in Jaipur. While photos from their visit took over the internet, a video of Sid and Raashi holding hands has now surfaced online and has taken fans by surprise.

Read More: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna Hold Hands During Yodha Promotions; Kiara Advani Fans UPSET | Watch