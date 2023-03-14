মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Paoli Dam Joins Hands With Vishal Bhardwaj For A Mystery Web Series; Details Inside

This is not the first time Paoli Dam is going to be a part of a mystery thriller.

This is not the first time Paoli Dam is going to be a part of a mystery thriller.

Titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a suspenseful web series in the making.

Actress Paoli Dam is one of the most celebrated figures in the Bengali film industry. She often gets mired in controversies for portraying bold and raunchy roles in films. Paoli, who bears a striking resemblance to late veteran actress Suchitra Sen, has enthralled us umpteen times with her complex characters. Be it essaying the role of a vengeful woman in Hate Story to portraying a widowed woman with a secret past in Bulbbul, Paoli has done justice to every film with her exemplary performances. Now, the 42-year-old is ready to undertake another project, helmed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a suspenseful web series in the making, adapted from critically-acclaimed detective novelist Agatha Christie’s fiction mystery book, The Sittaford Mystery. Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley will mark its premiere on Sony LIV.

Earlier, on February 28, Paoli Dam re-shared a post with a picture of the clapboard on Instagram, where she shared her excitement about being roped in for the series. The caption read, “Sony LIV brings to you Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s renowned detective fiction mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery. The series is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s home banner, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, and Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.”

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley will also star seasoned stars including Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Priyanshu Painyuli in important roles.

According to OTT Play, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is touted to be an adventure mystery. The lead character of the series, Charlie Chopra, will embark on a thrilling adventure, trying to unravel a complex mystery in the snowy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.

This is not the first time Paoli Dam is going to be a part of a mystery thriller. Apart from Hate Story, she also gained prominence for her role in the 2013 medical thriller film Ankur Arora Murder Case, helmed by Suhail Tatari. The release date of Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is still kept under wraps.

