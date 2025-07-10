Parag Tyagi Slams ‘Negative People’ Accusing Him Of Seeking Publicity After Shefali Jariwala’s Death | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 10, 2025, 22:33 IST

Parag Tyagi hit back at trolls accusing him of using Shefali Jariwala’s death for attention, saying he’ll cherish her memory online forever.

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death has left everyone in shock. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Parag Tyagi has broken his silence on the backlash he received after paying tribute to his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala, on social media. Days after her sudden death, the television actor shared an emotional video on Instagram featuring himself, their pet dog Simba, and Shefali’s hand, with the caption “Together Forever.” However, the heartfelt gesture sparked criticism from some users who accused him of seeking publicity in the wake of her passing.

Responding strongly to the negativity, Parag clapped back in the comments section. “For those who are trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote. Pari loved to be on social media and enjoyed the love poured to her,” he wrote.

He further added, “BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart, & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. This account is dedicated to her only. And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever. I don’t care about the judgement you negative people having. I don’t care about you but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her, still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of you.”

Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her iconic music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27 following a reported cardiac arrest at the age of 42. Her untimely demise shocked the entertainment industry and her fans.

Amid reports that their pet dog Simba was unwell post Shefali’s death, Parag shared another video, showing Simba performing rituals traditionally done by a son. He dismissed the false rumours surrounding Simba’s health, writing, “This video is for all those wonderful people who were really concerned about our baby Simba because of some heartless people spreading false news… just to garner few likes and views.”

In his first tribute, Parag had described Shefali as “much more than what met the eye,” calling her “sab ki maa,” a devoted partner, and a fiercely loyal friend.

The couple had been married since August 12, 2014.

