Paresh Rawal CONFIRMS Comeback In Hera Pheri 3? Actor Says ‘All Resolved’ | Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 29, 2025, 21:21 IST

Paresh Rawal said that Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty are highly creative individuals, and that some fine-tuning was needed to get things right.

Paresh Rawal earlier left fans shocked after he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

Looks like the Hera Pheri 3 controversy has come to an end! Weeks after the news of Paresh Rawal’s exit from Priyadarshan’s film left everyone shocked, the veteran actor has now confirmed his return to the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. In his latest interview, Paresh Rawal said that the differences have been ‘resolved’, and that the film will proceed as planned.

In a conversation on The Himanshu Mehta Show, Paresh Rawal was asked about the controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3. He replied, “Nahi, controversy kuchh nahi hai. Kya hota hai ki jab cheez itni logon ko bhaati hai, tab we have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility for the audience. Ki audience baithi hai aapko itna pyaar karti hai. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. Toh mera ye hi hai ki sab aaye saath mein, mehnat karein. Aur kuchh nahi. But ye kuchh hua nahi hai. It is all resolved now. (No, there is no controversy. What happens is that when something is loved by so many people, we have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience loves you so much, you can’t take that for granted. You have to give them your best through hard work. So, my view is that everyone should come together and work hard. Nothing else. But nothing has actually happened. It is all resolved now).”

When asked if Hera Pheri 3 is proceeding as planned, he replied, “Pehle bhi aane hi wali thi. Lekin hota kya hai ki thoda ek dusre ko fine tune karna padta hai. Because all of them are creative people. Like Priyadarshan hai, ya Akshay, ya Sunil, they have been my friends for many many years. (It was supposed to come anyway. But what happens is that sometimes you have to fine-tune things with each other because all of them are creative people. Like Priyadarshan, Akshay, and Sunil—they have been my friends for many, many years).”

The video of Paresh Rawal’s latest interview is going viral on social media, with fans celebrating his comeback to Hera Pheri 3. “BEST NEWS OF THE DAY Hera Pheri 3 is coming soon. All the differences between makers and Babu bhaiya resolved. Eagerly waiting to watch the trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal,” wrote one netizen. Another one commented, “I’m so so happy for akki paresh rawal and Sunil shetty (HP3).”

What Was Paresh Rawal’s Hera Pheri 3 Row About?

Last month, Paresh Rawal officially exited Hera Pheri 3, and his sudden departure reportedly shocked Akshay Kumar, who had bought the rights to the beloved franchise. The move allegedly caused financial setbacks for the production, prompting Akshay to initiate legal action against his longtime co-star. In response, Paresh clarified that he had genuine reasons for stepping away from the project and had returned the signing amount, with interest.

