Paresh Rawal Demanded More Money, REAL Reason For Hera Pheri 3 Exit Revealed

মে ২০, ২০২৫ ৮:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Earlier today, it was also reported that Akshay Kumar’s production house had issued a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit.

Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000.

Paresh Rawal recently left everyone shocked when he announced that he has backed out of Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3. While netizens are still wondering what might possibly be the reason behind Rawal’s big decision, a new report had now claimed that was because the actor was demanding more more from the filmmakers.

As reported by IANS, Paresh Rawal had signed the contract, accepted the signing amount, and was reportedly paid more than his usual fee. He was also involved in key project meetings. However, his subsequent demand for extra payment led to his exit from the film.

“Mr. Paresh is a veteran actor, and we’ve had the pleasure of working with him on several projects. However, this behaviour seems unprofessional and was completely unexpected from someone of his stature,” a source close to the production house said, as quoted by the news agency.

Previously, it was said that the actor left the film due to creative differences. However, Rawal recently took to his X handle and clarified, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Earlier today, it was also reported that Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, had issued a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for Paresh Rawal’s sudden exit.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has also reacted to Rawal’s exit from the film, calling it “shocking”. “I have no clue about this. This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I’d meet him and would discuss it. I have had no word about it with anybody. Even Akshay is clueless as to what happened,” the actor told India Today and then added, “This is a crisis. We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock.”

