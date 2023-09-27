Parineeti And Raghav’s Wedding Reception On THIS Date; Waheeda Rehman To Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 this year in the company of their family members. And on September 24, the lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, which was attended by the who’s who of the political world. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann along with Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra were also a part of the guest list.

Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. The news was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday. The veteran actress has received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards in the past. Waheeda is also won a National Award in the past. In his note, Anurag Thakur said that Waheeda was being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her contributions in the film industry and her ‘exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari.’

Karan Johar unvieled the title of Alia Bhatt and Vasan Bala’s film. The filmmaker took to Instagram and revealed that Alia’s first film with Vasan Bala is titled Jigra and also launched the first look. The video begins with a quote by GK Chesterton flashing on the screen. The quote reads, “The paradox of courage is that one must be a little careless of life in order to keep it.” The video then proceeds to show Alia with a bag on her shoulder. She is standing in the streets of what seems to be Japan.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War. The film, which will hit theatres on September 28, was earlier supposed to clash at the box office with Prabhas’ much-awaited Salaar. However, Prabhas starrer has now been pushed to December this year now is likely to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are preparing for an epic clash this Christmas. If reports are to be believed, SRK’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar are releasing this Christmas. If this is true, this will be the second time that director Prashanth Neel will be clashing with Shah Rukh. The first time was in 2018 when KGF clashed with Zero. The news of Dunki and Salaar clashing was shared by trade expert Taran Adarsh.

