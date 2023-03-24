শুক্রবার , ২৪ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১০ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Parineeti Chopra Dating Raghav Chadha? Actress, AAP MP Spotted Together On Dates

parineeti raghav


Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 22:09 IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha clicked at dates

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha clicked at dates

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were clicked together at lunch and dinner dates.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has sparked dating rumours with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha after the duo were spotted together this afternoon. The videos shared by the paparazzi show the two coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the shutterbugs and interacted with them for a brief period before stepping inside the same car. The actress was seen wearing a casual black top which she paired with pants of the same colour.

Raghav, on the other hand, wore a beige shirt. Watch the video:

Last night, the rumoured couple was also clicked in Bastian Worli. They twinned in white. Photos and videos of the same have gone viral on social media. Parineeti and Raghav also posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the photo shared by the actress’ fanclub:

Their outing together has sparked dating rumours, although, there is no official confirmation from either of them.

This comes a couple of months after Parineeti, Raghav, Adar Poonawalla, and Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan became the recipient of the first-ever India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.

Parineeti made her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer movie Uunchai along with Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Sarika. Currently, she is gearing up for Chamkila, which is a biopic on Punjabi popstar duo of the 80s- Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur. The two were assassinated in Mehsampur Village in 1988. The movie is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will also star Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

srijita
Srijita Sen

Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s BollywooRead More



Source link

