শনিবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Parineeti Chopra Hugs Raghav Chadha, Calls Him ‘The Best Gift’ In Love-Filled Birthday Post | Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ১:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
parineeti chopra raghav chadha 2023 11 630e89b12b917d4c40e244becedb166c


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: November 11, 2023, 12:42 IST

Parineeti Chopra pens sweet note for Raghav Chadha on his birthday. (Photos: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra pens sweet note for Raghav Chadha on his birthday. (Photos: Instagram)

This marks Raghav Chadha’s first birthday after his marriage with Parineeti Chopra. The two tied the knot on September 24 this year.

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her husband Raghav Chadha’s birthday on Saturday, November 11. On this special day, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of cosy pictures with her husband. In a couple of photos, Parineeti was seen hugging Raghav. Another picture featured the couple enjoying a cricket match in a stadium. The two were all smiles as they posed for the lenses in other clicks.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti penned down a love-filled note for her husband and called him the “best gift”. “You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. Your calm is my medicine.”

“Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back,” the actress added. Check out her post here:

This marks Raghav Chadha’s first birthday after his marriage with Parineeti Chopra. The two tied the knot on September 24 this year. Their pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off in Delhi with a cricket match which was followed by a Sufi night and Ardaas ceremony. The couple then travelled to Udaipur where their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were held. The two then took the wedding vows in the presence of their family members.

Following their wedding, the adorable couple issued a joint statement which read, “We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful.”

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

parineeti chopra raghav chadha 2023 11 630e89b12b917d4c40e244becedb166c 16x9
Parineeti Chopra Hugs Raghav Chadha, Calls Him ‘The Best Gift’ In Love-Filled Birthday Post | Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm 14 dol Chittagong 10.11.202 800x420
‘নির্বাচনে অংশ না নিলে ফলাফল নিয়ে প্রশ্ন নয়’
বাংলাদেশ
1699660657 photo
SA vs AFG: Rassie van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 7 2023 11 22bade4433fde4110c3535f0dcecc21b 16x9
‘Pioneering Work Admired Across Generations’: PM Modi After Meeting Veteran Actor Saira Banu
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আশাশুনির দু’মেম্বার ৫৫ হাজার টাকা প্রতারণার শিকার

আশাশুনির দু’মেম্বার ৫৫ হাজার টাকা প্রতারণার শিকার

 IMG 20220406 WA0007

টাঙ্গাইলে মাওলানা ভাসানী বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে চান্স পেল জমজ ২বোন

 d8fc15fce62d43ca931f9c2424ce924e 5b93c67b42005

নিজে ফ্রিল্যান্সিং শিখে মাকেও শেখালেন!

 siti

প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে কটূক্তি: রাজবাড়ী মহিলা দল নেত্রীর জামিন – Corporate Sangbad

 bb 4

Affordable Bikes In India: মধ্যবিত্ত বলে স্বপ্ন পূরণ করবেন না? সস্তায় কেনার মতো চারটি বাইক দেখে নিন

অফ শোল্ডার বিকিনিতে সুইমিং পুলে আগুন ঝরাচ্ছেন নোরা ! সঙ্গে এই ব্যক্তি কে ? – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20220816 WA0006

গুচ্ছ পরীক্ষায় প্রক্সি কান্ডে ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থী আকতারুলের রিমান্ড নামঞ্জুর

 prime bank 1

প্রাইম ব্যাংকের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm poboprobi gate front ok

পবিপ্রবিতে ইন্টারনেট সংযোগে বিভ্রাট

 1655274770 photo

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: This Indian team is a quality side and we have to play well to win, says Temba Bavuma | Cricket News