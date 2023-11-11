Parineeti Chopra Hugs Raghav Chadha, Calls Him ‘The Best Gift’ In Love-Filled Birthday Post | Photos

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her husband Raghav Chadha’s birthday on Saturday, November 11. On this special day, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of cosy pictures with her husband. In a couple of photos, Parineeti was seen hugging Raghav. Another picture featured the couple enjoying a cricket match in a stadium. The two were all smiles as they posed for the lenses in other clicks.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti penned down a love-filled note for her husband and called him the “best gift”. “You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. Your calm is my medicine.”

“Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back,” the actress added. Check out her post here:

This marks Raghav Chadha’s first birthday after his marriage with Parineeti Chopra. The two tied the knot on September 24 this year. Their pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off in Delhi with a cricket match which was followed by a Sufi night and Ardaas ceremony. The couple then travelled to Udaipur where their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were held. The two then took the wedding vows in the presence of their family members.

Following their wedding, the adorable couple issued a joint statement which read, “We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we have been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful.”