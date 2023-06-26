Parineeti Chopra Loses Her Cool After Paparazzi Chases Her; Kiara Advani Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Parineeti Chopra appeared to have lost her cool after the paparazzi refused to let her go without a photo. On Saturday night, she was seen attending an awards show. While she turned heads at the red carpet with her black gown, she opted to change into a tad more comfortable look for her way out. Dressed in a red salwar-kameez, Parineeti did not seem to be in her best spirits.

For more: Parineeti Chopra Seemingly Loses Her Cool, Refuses to Move After Paparazzi Chase Her; Watch

Kiara Advani has sparked pregnancy rumours with her recent outing in Rajasthan. Married to Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The romantic film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. On Saturday, Kiara was seen in Jaipur for a special promotional event. Photos from the event have now sparked pregnancy rumours.

For more: Kiara Advani Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Netizens Claim She Has a ‘Baby Bump’

Amid speculations and reports, the makers of Project K finally welcomed the South Megastar Kamal Haasan into their film. The magnum opus helmed by Nag Ashwin is not only touted to be the most expensive film in the Indian entertainment industry but also comes with a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabha and Deepika Padukone. Post the official announcement, Kamal Haasan has expressed his gratitude in his statement.

For more: Project K: Kamal Haasan Is Excited To Work With Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Says ‘Let Mine Be The First Applause’

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, and since then the couple has been on cloud nine. The celebrations have been going in full swing as wishes pour in from the industry and fans. The internet was already going gaga over the birth of the ‘Mega Princess’ and now an emotional video of Upasana has made fans’ hearts tug with adoration.

For more: Ram Charan Supports a Teary Upasana in New Video Shot Before She Delivered Their Daughter, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions have become all the rage ever since Pathaan. Ahead of his next big film Jawan, the superstar of Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to connect with his fans and answer some of their interesting questions. Maintaining that trajectory, as his debut film Deewana completed 31 years today, the actor saw the opportunity to surprise everyone with another session. “Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??,” his tweet read.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Regrets Not Doing THIS In His Deewana Entry Scene: ‘Should Have Worn…’