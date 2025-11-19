Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 19, 2025, 12:42 IST

Interestingly, Neer is a combination of Parineeti and Raghav’s names.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. (Photo: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced that they have named their baby boy, Neer. On Wednesday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram and revealed their little munchkin’s name. The two dropped a couple of adorable pictures in which they were seen kissing the baby’s feet, while his face wasn’t visible.

In the caption of their post, Parineet and Raghav wrote, “Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless.” Interestingly, Neer is a combination of Parineeti and Raghav’s names.

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love on the couple and their newborn. While Varun Dhawan dropped multiple red-heart emojis, Gauahar Khan also commented, “Congratulations”. Among others, Bharti Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Saba Pataudi, Kanika Kapoor and Hardy Sandhu also sent wishes to the new parents.

When Did Partineeti, Raghav Become Parents?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. The couple, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, announced the happy news on Instagram with a note that read, “He is finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The post garnered over a million likes and more than 10K comments. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Honey Singh, Kajol, Jennifer Winget, Rohit Shetty, Ananya Panday, Zareen Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Sanon congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and was widely loved by the audience.

