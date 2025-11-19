বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর Ashes 2025: Steve Smith suffers scary injury blow ahead of Perth Test | Cricket News গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad ২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V চাটনিঅ্যাডস আয়োজনে ডিজিটাল স্টোরিটেলিং-ডিওওএইচ’র আলোচনা ‘Leave your ego in the dressing room’: Sunil Gavaskar tears into India’s approach after Eden Gardens disaster | Cricket News Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA 2nd Test: Uncertainty over Shubman Gill’s availability; Nitish Reddy rejoins Team India as Sudharsan, Padikkal step up in nets | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Interestingly, Neer is a combination of Parineeti and Raghav’s names.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. (Photo: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. (Photo: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced that they have named their baby boy, Neer. On Wednesday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram and revealed their little munchkin’s name. The two dropped a couple of adorable pictures in which they were seen kissing the baby’s feet, while his face wasn’t visible.

In the caption of their post, Parineet and Raghav wrote, “Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless.” Interestingly, Neer is a combination of Parineeti and Raghav’s names.

Soon after the post was shared, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love on the couple and their newborn. While Varun Dhawan dropped multiple red-heart emojis, Gauahar Khan also commented, “Congratulations”. Among others, Bharti Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Saba Pataudi, Kanika Kapoor and Hardy Sandhu also sent wishes to the new parents.

When Did Partineeti, Raghav Become Parents?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy in October this year. The couple, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, announced the happy news on Instagram with a note that read, “He is finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The post garnered over a million likes and more than 10K comments. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Honey Singh, Kajol, Jennifer Winget, Rohit Shetty, Ananya Panday, Zareen Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Sanon congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and was widely loved by the audience.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published:

November 19, 2025, 12:42 IST

News movies bollywood Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy ‘Neer’, Share Aww-Dorable Photos
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর

ইসলামী রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠা ব্যতীত দুর্নীতিমুক্ত সমাজ গঠন সম্ভব নয়: মুজিবুর

গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

গোল্ডেন সনের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২২ নভেম্বর এনার্জিপ্যাক পাওয়ারের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V

Raj Nidimoru, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi Exclusive: On Family Man & Its Women, Lonavala Memes | N18V

চাটনিঅ্যাডস আয়োজনে ডিজিটাল স্টোরিটেলিং-ডিওওএইচ’র আলোচনা

চাটনিঅ্যাডস আয়োজনে ডিজিটাল স্টোরিটেলিং-ডিওওএইচ’র আলোচনা

Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News

Konkani Short Film Ghar Selected For Goan Premiere Section At 56th IFFI | Regional Cinema News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST