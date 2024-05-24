Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple After His Eye Surgery | Watch Video

Parineeti Chopra and hubby Raghav Chadha were spotted today seeking blessings at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple. This visit came shortly after Chadha underwent a successful eye surgery. The couple kept it simple and comfy as they got papped at the temple. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Parineeti Chopra wearing cream colour ethnic wear and opting for simple makeup. She had tied her hair in a ponytail and was smiling for the paps. While Raghav was seen in a white kurta and pajama. He was also posing for the paps. On May 1, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj shared an update about Raghav Chadha and told news agency ANI that there was some complication in his eyes. “…I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well,” he added. Bharadwaj further said, “He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign (for Lok Sabha polls).”

Take a look here:

Parineeti had appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.” She added, “My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, ‘Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota.’ I swear, I met Raghav and in five minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. At that time, Raghav Chadha opened up about his relationship with Parineeti Chopra. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the politician shared, “Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life.” He added, “Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh as the lead.