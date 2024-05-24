শুক্রবার , ২৪ মে ২০২৪ | ১০ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple After His Eye Surgery | Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৪, ২০২৪ ৪:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
raghav parineeti 1 2024 05 afe6f779bdf43428d09be00424f757cd


Last Updated:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at Siddhivinayak Temple

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple kept it simple and comfy as they get papped at the temple.

Parineeti Chopra and hubby Raghav Chadha were spotted today seeking blessings at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple. This visit came shortly after Chadha underwent a successful eye surgery. The couple kept it simple and comfy as they got papped at the temple. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Parineeti Chopra wearing cream colour ethnic wear and opting for simple makeup. She had tied her hair in a ponytail and was smiling for the paps. While Raghav was seen in a white kurta and pajama. He was also posing for the paps. On May 1, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj shared an update about Raghav Chadha and told news agency ANI that there was some complication in his eyes. “…I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well,” he added. Bharadwaj further said, “He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign (for Lok Sabha polls).”

Take a look here:

whatsapp image 2024 05 24 at 15.48.59 2024 05 905a992e450e5e86849d5c35c60d56a7
whatsapp image 2024 05 24 at 15.49.02 2024 05 d31fe0eb8775c6619387b1d31b38146a
whatsapp image 2024 05 24 at 15.49.01 2024 05 1bd0d097cbb08d3d922d1d781f2864bf
whatsapp image 2024 05 24 at 16.02.09 2024 05 a5d715db4d7e1ef617e95c335f3f9173

whatsapp image 2024 05 24 at 16.00.30 2024 05 fcf271744d8a6df17de94b7b2a306a11

Parineeti had appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.” She added, “My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, ‘Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota.’ I swear, I met Raghav and in five minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. At that time, Raghav Chadha opened up about his relationship with Parineeti Chopra. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the politician shared, “Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life.” He added, “Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was seen in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh as the lead.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240524 WA0002
সাপাহারে শিক্ষা সেবিকাদের প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nasim vai kfsxisxsrn
বিএনপি-জামায়াত রাষ্ট্রব্যবস্থা ধ্বংস করার ষড়যন্ত্র করছে: নাছিম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240524 WA0001
টাঙ্গাইলে উপজেলা পরিষদ নির্বাচন উপলক্ষে পৌর মেয়রের উঠান বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rape 750x563 1
মা-মেয়েকে ধর্ষণ, নিকটাত্মীয় গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
feroz khan

Abhi Hum Zinda Hai! Remembering Feroz Khan, the ‘Clint Eastwood of Indian Cinema’, on His 83rd Birth Anniversary

 1633762595 photo

IPL 2021: KS Bharat’s last-ball six sealed the deal for RCB vs DC – The big match highlights | Cricket News

 image 2784 1625988012

সিলেটের সকল হাসপাতালে অক্সিজেন চাহিদা বেড়েছে

 1622633178 photo

Quite excited about playing Test cricket again, says Mithali Raj | Cricket News

 nat

৪০০ টাকায় শুরু আয় এখন মাসে সাড়ে তিন লাখ টাকা!

 wm Bangladesh Awami League Logo With Flag

তফসিলকে স্বাগত, ফের নৌকাকে জয়ের ‘যুদ্ধে’ আ.লীগ

 37

হাজতির দেহে মিললো গাঁজা-ইয়াবাসহ ৫টি মোবাইল – Corporate Sangbad

 1625182572 shutterstock 515544484

Taurus, Leo and Pisces May Seek New Skills; Check Astrological Prediction For Friday

 স্থায়ী শান্তি চুক্তির আন্তর্জাতিক নির্দেশ প্রত্যাখ্যান ইসরাইলের

স্থায়ী শান্তি চুক্তির আন্তর্জাতিক নির্দেশ প্রত্যাখ্যান ইসরাইলের

 1644534230 photo

ISL: Jamshedpur climb to second spot with convincing win over Kerala | Football News