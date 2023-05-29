সোমবার , ২৯ মে ২০২৩ | ১৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Marry in Rajasthan? Alia Bhatt Pens a Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA Awards 2023

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৯, ২০২৩ ৫:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 2


Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 22:01 IST

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Alia Bhatt

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are keen on tying the knot in Rajasthan just like Priyanka Chopra. Alia Bhatt pens a note for her win at IIFA awards.

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have been flagged off in full swing. And now, the next step for the couple is to scout the wedding location. Looks like, the couple are keen on tying the knot in Rajasthan just like Priyanka Chopra. Earlier this afternoon, Parineeti along with her fiancé Raghav was seen landing in Rajasthan. Several photos of the duo went viral on social media. In the pictures, Parineeti donned an elegant white kurta paired with palazzo pants. With a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, she looked graceful. Raghav on the other hand was seen in a white kurta and matching pants. Reportedly, they were in Udaipur earlier.

For more: Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Take Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra, To Marry in Rajasthan?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note after winning the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023. The actress bagged the award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi this year and Alia was expected to attend. However, the actress reportedly skipped the event because her grandfather’s health deteriorated. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the announcement of her win and wrote, “Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry I couldn’t be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!”

For more: ‘Sorry, I Couldn’t…’: Alia Bhatt Pens a Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples. Fans love their chemistry and always shower them with a lot of love. After dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and it was surely one of the most talked about weddings of the year. However, in an interview, Virat Kohli shared how Anushka has stopped him from revealing wedding details to anyone even to his best friend. Virat shared that his wife, Anushka Sharma, had kept their wedding details a closely guarded secret. During an interview with Graham Besinger, Virat Kohli said, “So the plan was all executed by Anushka because I was in the middle of the series. So she (Anushka) figured out the location and everything. And she mentioned it pretty categorically that we have to keep it confidential and there was no other way around it.” “It was in Italy, right?” Graham asked, to which, he said, “Yeah, but even then one of the media guys reached there but wasn’t allowed to enter.”

For more: When Virat Revealed Anushka Didn’t Allow Him To Tell Wedding Details To Anyone, Even His Best Friend

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the new Parliament building and was all praise for it. The new building is being inaugurated today, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, SRK shared a video on Twitter comprising of visuals of the new building and was heard poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride.”

For more: SRK Shares New Parliament Video, Adds ‘Swades’ Touch With His Voice-Over; PM Modi Reacts

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media. In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town. The photograph has left fans and followers in surprise.In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor confidently bares it all, showcasing his chiseled physique. She has written, ‘My very own lazy boy’ as a caption. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. This is not the first time that the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They often share pictures and comments on each other’s posts, giving their fans a glimpse into their relationship. To note, the couple has been dating for a very long time and often makes headlines.

For more: Arjun Kapoor Poses With ‘No Clothes’ On For Malaika Arora, His Hot NSFW Photo Goes Viral



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 11
পতেঙ্গা সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্ন কার্যক্রমে ভারতের হাই কমিশনার
বাংলাদেশ
1685317135 photo
EPL: Man United claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third | Football News
খেলাধুলা
fat
Weight Loss Tips: ১ দিনে ১ কেজি…! ম্যাজিকের মতো কমবে ওজন, ভ্যানিশ হবে পেটের চর্বি! এই সহজ কাজেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wrap 2
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Marry in Rajasthan? Alia Bhatt Pens a Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA Awards 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
safco spinning

মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য ছাড়াই বাড়ছে সাফকোর দর – Corporate Sangbad

 received 359274425861274

মেলান্দহে শিক্ষার মানোন্নয়নে অভিভাবক সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত

 1629753491 photo

Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series shifted from Sri Lanka to Pakistan | Cricket News

 Block Market

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৩৫ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 sidharth kiara 2 1

Sidharth Malhotra Drops Adorable Comment On Wife Kiara Advani’s Post, Check It Out

 untitled 5 5

Popular Comedian Punch Prasad Unable To Walk After Suffering From Kidney Ailments

 dse3 1

বছরের প্রথম কার্যদিবসে সূচকের বড় উত্থান – Corporate Sangbad

 1664277237 photo

Harmanpreet Kaur moves up to fifth in ICC ODI rankings | Cricket News

 download 1600 1

Holi 2022: হোলিতে নিশ্চিন্তেই রং খেলুন, Smartphone জলে পড়লেও খারাপ হবেনা! মাত্র ১৪৮ টাকায় বিরাট সমাধান

 upcoming bollywood films

11 Directors Who are Making Their Debut and All You Need to Know About the Movies