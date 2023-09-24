রবিবার , ২৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Phone Camera To Be Taped; Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal Poster Out

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৩ ৪:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap september 23 2023 09 d824c093ab3e5ce4acc055298a9c6101


In Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's, guests have been asked to tape the phone camera. Animal new poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna is out.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knots on September 24. Rashmika Mandanna’s character post from Animal is out.

Grand preparations are underway for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. The couple reached Udaipur on Friday, September 22 and will tie the knot tomorrow i.e. on September 24. Amid all this, it has now been reported that security has been beefed up at The Leela Palace Hotel where the couple is staying and will get married.

For More: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Phone Camera To Be Taped, Hotel Staff Not Allowed To Go Out

The wait is almost over! A new poster of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, has been released and it unveiled the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the film. The actress shared the poster on her Instagram account and revealed her character’s name from the film. Her character’s name will be Geetanjali. In the poster, Rashmika was seen drapping a traditional Bengali red and white saree. She also wore a mangalsutra to complete her look.

For More: Animal New Poster: Rashmika Mandanna Drapes a Red-White Saree In 1st Look From Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Rumours have been doing the rounds claiming that Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have walked out of Jee Le Zara. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to be the first ever all-girls road trip movie. The film was announced in 2021 and was expected to go on floors this year. However, the film has been delayed several times. With no official update from Farhan, rumours claimed that Katrina and Priyanka are no longer a part of the film. Now Farhan Akhtar has finally broken his silence on the reason behind such rumours.

For More: Farhan Akhtar BREAKS Silence On The Real Reason Behind The Delay Of Jee Le Zaraa; Deets Inside

The 2023 Ganpathi celebrations is slowly reaching it’s crescendo. While the entire nation embraced the spirited celebrations and heartfelt devotion on this occasion, Bollywood celebrities had also stepped up to convey their heartfelt greetings to their fans and supporters. A grand celebration was underway in full swing at the Ambani residence, Antilia. It was graced by prominent faces like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The fervour with which the stars of the tinsel town welcomed Ganpati, they are exuding the same devotion on the visarjan day. Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor are the perfect examples of that.

For More: Ranbir Kapoor Carries Bappa In Arms, Performs Aarti With Mom Neetu Kapoor At Visarjan; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family finally hit theatres on Friday, September 22. The film received mixed reviews from all but failed to leave a mark at the box office on its opening day. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that The Great Indian Family earned Rs 1.40 crore on day one.

For More: The Great Indian Family Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Records SHOCKING Opening With Rs 1.40 Crore

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



