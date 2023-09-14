Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s Udaipur Wedding on Sep 24; AR Rahman Chennai Concert Organiser Apologises

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting married on September 24 in Udaipur. News18 got access to their wedding invite and it seems like the couple is preparing for a massive wedding ceremony. The wedding card has confirmed that the couple has chosen the Taj Leela Palace in Udaipur for the wedding ceremony and it is set to be a two-day grand affair.

After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, it is reported that the sequel of Dhadkan could be in the making. The first film was released in 2000 and starred Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The news of Dhadkan 2 in the pipeline was confirmed Dhadkan director Dharmesh Darshan in a new interview. The filmmaker said that the producer of the 2000 release classic film, Ratan Jain, has offered Dhadkan 2.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Jawan. It has already crossed Rs 300 cr club. Well, today Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at his residence Mannat for the first time since Jawan has released. The video of him standing on the rooftop has gone viral on social media.

Veteran actor Birbal Khosla passed away on Tuesday, September 12. He was admitted in a Mumbai hospital where he breathed his last. As reported by India Today, Khosla died due to a cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday. Khosla was 84.

Days following the Marakkuma Nenjam concert by AR Rahman in Chennai, the event organizer, ACTC Events, has released an official statement expressing regret over the mishandling of the event. The CEO of the organization, Hemanth Raja, took to Instagram to post a video in which he requested fans to not hold AR Rahman accountable, as he took full responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

