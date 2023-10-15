রবিবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Love For Sindoor And Saree Look; Says ‘Even If You Call Me For Party…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২৩ ৮:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
parineeti fashion 2023 10 37cfcf96b7f62f297241ca7efa47e27f


Last Updated: October 15, 2023, 18:54 IST

Parineeti Chopra opted for shimmery saree for the ramp walk

Parineeti Chopra opted for shimmery saree for the ramp walk

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha married in the presence of family and close friends at Udaipur on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra has been getting a lot of love and attention after she walked the Lakme fashion week with a sindoor and saree. The actress, who got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last month, was surely looking gorgeous. Fans were very impressed with her recent look. Well, during the event, Parineeti also opened up about her love for the look and said that she will now take a lot of time to dress like this.

As mentioned by Hindustan Times, the actress was quoted saying, “This year I’m going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party, I’m going to come dressed like this.” Parineeti also said at the event, “I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi, so it is a very special feeling.” To note, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha married in the presence of family and close friends at Udaipur on September 24.

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see Parineeti walking down the hallway in a gorgeous light golden saree with a matching dupatta. Keeping her makeup dewy but minimal, Parineeti accentuated her look with red sindoor and resplendent necklace, pink chooda and other beautiful accessories. She even waved at the camera a couple of times.

Sharing the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

Photos and videos from their wedding are still going viral on social media. Recently, a new video has surfaced online from Parineeti’s welcome to Raghav’s house in Delhi. The video begins with featuring Raghav’s house decked up with white flowers as the newlyweds make their grand entrance amid fireworks and dhol. Parineeti looked radiant in a lime green salwar suit set and Raghav looked handsome in a brown kurta worn with a matching Nehru jacket. The couple were spotted in these outfits at the Delhi airport when they returned from Udaipur.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mujib BioPic at CTG Cinema Hall 16 10 2023
চট্টগ্রামে হলবিমুখ দর্শককে হলে ফেরাল ‘মুজিব’
বাংলাদেশ
1697494852 photo
Australia revive ODI World Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250
কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662
Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
aishwaryaa dhanush mouni roy

Rajinikanth ‘Badly’ Affected By Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s Split; Mouni Roy Hugs Beau Suraj Nambiar at Their Haldi

 wm Arrest 9 April 2023

চাচাতো বোনের নামে ফেসবুকে ভুয়া আইডি খুলে যুবক গ্রেফতার

 Mangshi Book Unveiling 06 10 2023

ম্রো’দের জীবনচিত্র নিয়ে প্রকাশ হলো ছবিবই ‘মাংসি’

 tamil director ameers mother passes away at 85

Tamil Director Ameer’s Mother Passes Away at 85

 wm Dengue Patient at Dhaka Shishu Hospital 25 07 2021 1

চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে মৃত্যু আরও ১ শিশুর

 wm turkey3

ভূমিকম্পের চার দিন পর নবজাতক উদ্ধার

 wm borisjhonson1

পার্টিকাণ্ডে সমালোচিত বরিস বললেন, ‘কেউ আমাকে সতর্ক করেনি’

 wm bank lopat csjcs c

ব্যাংকের ১০০ কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ করে ঢাকায় বিলাসবহুল বাড়ি

 wm dr hasan mahmud

‘গণতন্ত্রকে বাধাগ্রস্ত করতেই বিএনপির এমপিদের পদত্যাগ’

 1673695901 photo

Managing the coach: Wife Julia the calming influence on Graham Reid’s World Cup nerves | Hockey News