Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Love For Sindoor And Saree Look; Says ‘Even If You Call Me For Party…’

Parineeti Chopra has been getting a lot of love and attention after she walked the Lakme fashion week with a sindoor and saree. The actress, who got married to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last month, was surely looking gorgeous. Fans were very impressed with her recent look. Well, during the event, Parineeti also opened up about her love for the look and said that she will now take a lot of time to dress like this.

As mentioned by Hindustan Times, the actress was quoted saying, “This year I’m going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party, I’m going to come dressed like this.” Parineeti also said at the event, “I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city Delhi, so it is a very special feeling.” To note, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha married in the presence of family and close friends at Udaipur on September 24.

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see Parineeti walking down the hallway in a gorgeous light golden saree with a matching dupatta. Keeping her makeup dewy but minimal, Parineeti accentuated her look with red sindoor and resplendent necklace, pink chooda and other beautiful accessories. She even waved at the camera a couple of times.

Sharing the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

Photos and videos from their wedding are still going viral on social media. Recently, a new video has surfaced online from Parineeti’s welcome to Raghav’s house in Delhi. The video begins with featuring Raghav’s house decked up with white flowers as the newlyweds make their grand entrance amid fireworks and dhol. Parineeti looked radiant in a lime green salwar suit set and Raghav looked handsome in a brown kurta worn with a matching Nehru jacket. The couple were spotted in these outfits at the Delhi airport when they returned from Udaipur.