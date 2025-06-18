Parineeti Chopra Skips Uncle’s Funeral; Father And Brother Attend To Support Mannara Chopra | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 18, 2025, 21:09 IST

In one of the heartbreaking visuals from the funeral, Mannara was seen insisting on carrying her father’s mortal remains herself.

Mannara Chopra’s family, including Parineeti’s father and brother, attend Raman Handa’s funeral.

Mannara Chopra, cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, bid a tearful farewell to her father, Raman Rai Handa, on June 16. The 72-year-old passed away in Mumbai, and the final rites were performed by his daughters Mannara and Mitali Handa, who were visibly emotional throughout the ceremony.

In one of the heartbreaking visuals from the funeral, Mannara was seen insisting on carrying her father’s mortal remains herself. At one point, she nearly fainted and had to be supported by grieving family members, including her mother, Kamini Chopra Handa.

Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra, and brother Sahaj Chopra were also present at the funeral and were seen consoling Mannara and her family. However, Parineeti herself was noticeably absent from the final rites.

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who lives abroad, could not attend either, she paid tribute on social media. Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “You’ll always be in our hearts. Rest easy Raman uncle (fufaji). Om Shanti.”

Mannara Chopra had earlier shared an official statement on her father’s demise: “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family.”

Raman Handa was a practicing lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Kamini is the paternal aunt of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, placing the family in close relation.

Parineeti, who tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in 2023, is yet to issue any statement or reaction about her uncle’s death.

Mannara, known for her work in Telugu and Hindi films, garnered widespread attention after finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 17. She has continued to receive public support as she mourns the personal loss with her family.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: